CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge mayoral election is just weeks away. So far 3 people have petitioned to seek the position. With only 1 qualified right now and the other 2 are still being evaluated. The deadline to request candidacy is July 27th. Officials tell us as they continue to strengthen the community, its important to make your voice heard because this is a vital community role.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO