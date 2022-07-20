ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, 'American Pie'

By By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6bj2_0glqDnE200

NEW YORK — Don McLean has listened for decades as people belted out his classic song “American Pie” at last call or at karaoke — and applauds you for the effort.

“I’ve heard whole bars burst into this song when I’ve been across the room,” McLean tells The Associated Press from a tour bus heading to Des Moines, Iowa. “And they’re so happy singing it that I realized, ‘You don’t really have to worry about how well you sing this song anymore. Even sung badly, people are really happy with it.’”

Happy might be a bit of an understatement. “American Pie” is considered a masterpiece, voted among the top five Songs of the Century compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts.

McLean — and his singular tune about “the day the music died” — are now the subject of a full-length feature documentary, “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie,’” on Paramount+.

It’s mandatory viewing for McLean fans or anyone who has marveled at his sonic treasure. It also represents an elegant film blueprint for future deep dives into a song and its wider cultural relevance.

For those fans who have wondered about the lyrics they are singing loudly in bars and cars, McLean shares the secrets. “That was the fun of writing the song,” he tells the AP. “I was up at night, smiling and thinking about what I’m going to do with this.”

The documentary starts when a single-engine plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Jiles P. Richardson, the “Big Bopper,” plunged into a cornfield north of Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959, killing the three stars and their pilot.

McLean was 13, living in a suburban, middle class home in New Rochelle, New York, when the crash occurred. He had bronchial asthma, prompting the description of him in “American Pie” as “a lonely teenage broncin’ buck.” The “sacred store” he sings about was the House of Music on Main Street, where he bought records and his first guitar.

Young McLean was a paperboy — “every paper I’d deliver” — and adored Elvis, Gene Vincent, Bo Diddley but especially Holly, whose death deeply affected him. “I was in absolute shock. I may have actually cried,” he says in the film. “You can’t intellectualize it. It hurt me.”

PLUMB THE PAIN

Years later, McLean would plumb that pain in “American Pie,” baking in his own grief at his father’s passing and writing an eulogy for the American dream. He was creating his second album in 1971 while the nation was racked by assassinations, anti-war protests and civil right marches. He thought he “needed a big song about America.” The first verse and melody seemed to just tumble out. “A long, long, time ago...”

It climaxed in the huge sing-along-chorus: “We were singin’, ‘Bye-bye, Miss American pie’/Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry/Them good old boys were drinkin’ whiskey ‘n rye/And singin’, “This’ll be the day that I die.”

“I said, ‘Wow, that is something. I don’t know what it is, but it’s exactly what I’ve been wanting to try to get ahold of — that feeling about Buddy Holly — for all these years and that plane crash,” McLean tells the AP. “I always feel a tug inside me whenever I think about Buddy.”

The 90-minute documentary incorporates news footage of the ’70s and uses actors in recreations. Cameras capture McLean visiting the hallowed Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, the last place Holly and his fellow musicians played before their fatal flight in 1959.

MUSICIAN INTERVIEWS

There are interviews with musicians — Garth Brooks, “Weird Al” Yankovich and Brian Wilson, among them — as well as Valens’ sister, Connie, and actor Peter Gallagher, whose character’s death on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” promoted an onscreen performance of “American Pie.” The British singer Jade Bird, Cuban-born producer Rudy Perez and Spanish singer Jencarlos Canela speak to how the song has resonated far past America.

The documentary reveals that recording the album was not exactly a smooth process. Producer Ed Freeman was unimpressed with McLean’s clutch of songs and didn’t think McLean was up to playing rhythm guitar on “American Pie.” He eventually relented.

McLean — along with a few session musicians — rehearsed for two weeks without nailing the song, getting increasingly frustrated. The addition of pianist Paul Griffin at the last minute was a “Hail Mary” stroke of genius that made the whole tune click.

But recording the song was just the beginning of trouble ahead. At over 8 minutes, radio stations balked at playing it, and McLean’s record label, Media Arts, went bust just as it was to release the album “American Pie.”

After seeing the documentary, McLean was struck by a common strand in his career: “What I noticed was that I had to fight so many battles to get this thing done, to get everything. I’ve been fighting everybody my whole life,” he says. “I’m not difficult. I just want things the way I want them.”

“American Pie” is packed with cultural references, from Chevrolet to nursery rhymes, while namechecking The Byrds, John Lennon, Charles Manson and James Dean. The lyrics — dreamlike and impressionistic — have been pored over for decades, dissected for meaning.

SOME ANSWERS, NOT ALL

The documentary answers some questions, but not all. McLean reveals that his oblique references to a king and a jester have nothing to do with Elvis or Bob Dylan, but he’s open to other interpretations. He explains that the “marching band” means the military-industrial complex and “sweet perfume” is tear gas.

The line in the chorus “This’ll be the day that I die” comes from the John Wayne film “The Searchers” and the farewell is a riff off “Bye Bye, My Roseanna,” a song his friend Pete Seeger sang. McLean was going to use “Miss American apple pie” but dropped the fruit.

The end of the song asks for “happy news” — an echo of the first verse — but there is none. The three men McLean admires most — the Father, Son and Holy Ghost — “caught the last train for the coast,” meaning Los Angeles. “Even god has been corrupted,” McLean says in the film.

“He was glad to open up because he and his manager thought it was the time to do it and this was the platform to do it in,” says music producer and songwriter Spencer Proffer, CEO of media production company Meteor 17, which helped make the film. “My hat’s off to Don for writing something this magnificent. My job was to bring it to life.”

For McLean, the song is a blueprint of his mind at the time and a homage to his musical influences, but also a roadmap for future students of history:

“If it starts young people thinking about Buddy Holly, about rock ‘n’ roll and that music, and then it teaches them maybe about what else happened in the country, maybe look at a little history, maybe ask why John Kennedy was shot and who did it, maybe ask why all our leaders were shot in the 1960s and who did it, maybe start to look at war and the stupidity of it — if that can happen, then the song really is serving a wonderful purpose and a positive purpose.”

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Day The Music Died: American Pie’ on Paramount+, Tracking The History And Meaning Of Don McLean’s Legacy Song

Does everyone’s inner child come out when they hear Don McLean’s signature song? That’s what The Day the Music Died: American Pie (Paramount+) posits. The Mark Moorman-directed documentary features interviews with McLean, testimonials from Garth Brooks and others, and a look at the writing and legacy of “American Pie” – all eight-and-a-half minutes of it – which in 2001 was named one of the best songs of the century by the Recording Industry of America and the National Endowment of the Arts.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A Mistake by Frank Sinatra Proved George Harrison’s ‘Peculiar’ Position in The Beatles

Frank Sinatra could be harsh in his criticism of new music trends, but he had no problem with George Harrison. The American singer loved the Harrison-penned song “Something” and would often perform it at his shows. During one performance, though, he misattributed the song to two other musicians. Harrison joked that this perfectly summed up his position in The Beatles.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Pink, Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel and Sara Bareilles

﻿Pink﻿ declares in her fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant” that “Girls just wanna have rights” — a play on ﻿Cyndi Lauper﻿’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Well, the song got a seal of approval from Cyndi, who tweeted out, “Yessss! Loving @Pink’s new song. #GirlsJustWantToHaveRights!”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
James Dean
Person
Elvis
Person
Ritchie Valens
Person
Bo Diddley
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Charles Manson
Person
John Lennon
Person
Don Mclean
Ultimate Classic Rock

Paul Stanley Predicts ‘Enough Tears’ at Final Kiss Show

Paul Stanley predicted there would be “enough tears to go around” at the end of the final Kiss show, which is expected to take place at some point next year. The band's disrupted End of the Road tour has been rescheduled and extended to continue long after its original closing date. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Stanley said Kiss' last-ever concert would almost certainly take place in their hometown.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

How Buddy Holly Inspired Waylon Jennings to Be an ‘Outlaw’

Buddy Holly was one of the most influential artists in early rock & roll music. Songs like “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll Be the Day” cemented Holly as a major part of American musical history. However, many may not know that he had a hand in inspiring one of the forefathers of Outlaw Country. Holly and Waylon Jennings were friends before Waylon’s career really took off. Before he passed away, Holly made a major impression on Jennings that would help shape the world of country music for decades to come.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pie#House Of Music#The Associated Press#Century#Paramount
American Songwriter

The Peculiar Story Behind The Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ Album Cover

By 1966, Beatlemania was in full swing. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were internationally adored for their contributions to music, and they were feeling the weight of that adoration immensely. Together, they had set records for concert attendance and revenue, and ultimately, had to travel by armored car to ensure their safety when en route to different destinations.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Loudwire

Pat Benatar Cuts ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ From Concerts Due to Mass Shootings

It's a big year for Pat Benatar, who will go into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but as she also brings some of her biggest songs to the stage on tour this year, one track is notably missing. "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," the second single from her 1980 Crimes of Passion album, will not be played on this run out of deference to the families of recent mass shooting victims in the U.S.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
MUSIC
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy