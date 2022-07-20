ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Patterson calls for audit of California’s DOJ after CCW data breach

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hnni_0glqD5fR00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson requested an emergency audit of the California Department of Justice on Tuesday following the June 27 leak of personal information belonging to a large number of California gun owners.

It is estimated that more than 200,000 people with CCW (concealed carry weapon) applications were impacted.

RELATED: Names, addresses of every CCW holder in California exposed, Sheriff’s Office confirms

Patterson also wants the audit to come from an independent source with no agenda.

“This is more than a breach of trust in the DOJ, it threatens the very safety of CCW holders, many of whom are domestic violence, stalking and rape victims, security personnel, current and retired state and federal judges, retired law enforcement, and prosecutors in both state and federal courts,” said Patterson.

Patterson adds that the legislature needs a detailed explanation of how the leak took place so changes can be made to restore public trust.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Patterson, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy