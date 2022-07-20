Patterson calls for audit of California’s DOJ after CCW data breach

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson requested an emergency audit of the California Department of Justice on Tuesday following the June 27 leak of personal information belonging to a large number of California gun owners.

It is estimated that more than 200,000 people with CCW (concealed carry weapon) applications were impacted.

Patterson also wants the audit to come from an independent source with no agenda.

“This is more than a breach of trust in the DOJ, it threatens the very safety of CCW holders, many of whom are domestic violence, stalking and rape victims, security personnel, current and retired state and federal judges, retired law enforcement, and prosecutors in both state and federal courts,” said Patterson.

Patterson adds that the legislature needs a detailed explanation of how the leak took place so changes can be made to restore public trust.

