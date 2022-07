James Harden has so far been the ideal acquisition for the Philadelphia 76ers. His play on the court after the trade may have left a lot to be desired but what he has done in the offseason has been more than admirable from the perspective of the franchise. Harden took a pay cut on his new contract so the Sixers could put a contending team around him and Embiid, an amazing move.

