Cecil County, MD

Cecil County primary election: Many local races too close to call with mail-in ballots still to count

By By ERIK HALBERG and MATT HUBBARD mhubbard@chespub.com
 1 day ago

CECIL COUNTY — With counting of mail-in ballots, many local races in the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary remained too close to call with mail-in ballots still outstanding. Mail-in ballots are expected to be counted beginning Thursday morning.

In the District 3 County Council race, Bob Gatchel narrowly leads incumbent Al Miller by a margin of only five votes – 3,601 to 3,596.

Incumbent Kevin Hornberger leads challenger Adam Streight by 43 votes, 38.46% to 37.27% in the District 35B House of Delegates race. Travis Marion trails the two frontrunners with 24.27% of the vote.

In the District 2 Council race, Rebecca Hamilton holds a 52.81% to 47.19% lead over incumbent Councilman Bill Coutz. Councilwoman Donna Culberson maintains a 54.10%–45.90% advantage over Donald Gividen, Jr. in the District 4 Council race.

Renee Dixon holds a commanding 51.21% lead in the District 4 Board of Education election compared to incumbent William Malesh's 27.20% and Anthony Di Pietro, II's 21.09%. The top two candidates in the primary election will advance to run against each other in the November general election, alongside the District 3 and 5 races.

Incumbent Lyn Nickle leads challenger Maureen Sentman Danos 68.67% to 31.33% in the Register of Wills race.

In the race for Sheriff, Bilton Morgan conceded the election to incumbent Sheriff Scott Adams, despite the outstanding mail-in ballots. Adams leads Morgan with 76.60% of the vote.

Between early and election day voting, there were approximately 7,300 ballots cast. It is unclear how many mail-in ballots are outstanding, however in the 2018 Primary Election – the most recent mid-term election – 9,450 votes were cast between election day and early voting.

Stay tuned to cecildaily.com and Friday's copy of the Whig for further results as mail-in ballots are counted.

