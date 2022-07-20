ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bothell, WA

Experimental aircraft crashes in the middle of Snohomish County road

By KOMO News Staff, Theron Zahn
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOTHELL, Wash. – Authorities say a plane crashed on a county road late Tuesday night near Bothell. The experimental aircraft crashed on 228th SE, south of 45th Avenue. Two people were injured...

komonews.com

