Experimental aircraft crashes in the middle of Snohomish County road

On early Wednesday morning, a 34-year-old man, from Port Orchard, lost his life while three people suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Gig Harbor. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Purdy Drive a little after 5 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a woman was driving her partner and their two children northwest on Purdy Drive when she fell asleep near the road’s 12900 block. The SUV veered across the oncoming traffic lane, swerved off the road and ended up in a ditch, injuring everyone in the vehicle.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO