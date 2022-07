Wing Fat’s numerous owners toiled away for their children’s benefit. The San Mateo restaurant’s closure marks their success, but it’s still hard to say goodbye. For nearly a century, customers have formed lines at San Mateo’s Wing Fat Chinese Restaurant in search of smoky, sweet char siu, barbecue pork roasted in an oven crafted in the 1940s. However, after 84 years, July 24 will be the last day of operations for Wing Fat, as the restaurant is one of several local businesses that will make way for a new development.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO