If you have owned an Apple iPhone for long enough, you are sure to come across the error message “cannot verify server identity” when using mail applications on your iPhone. If you are searching for a solution on how to fix this issue, you will be pleased to know and this quick guide we will show you several methods which will hopefully and allow you to once again enjoy sending and receiving email without the dreaded error message showing.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 HOURS AGO