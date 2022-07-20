ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Curbside Level 2 EV Charging

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Example of Level 2 EV charger installed on a utility pole. Seattle City Light is launching a service that will install public Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at curbside locations throughout the city of Seattle. City Light is offering this service to provide near-home EV charging for residents who cannot...

www.seattle.gov

seattle.gov

Renting in Seattle

Welcome to Renting in Seattle! This web site aims to provide comprehensive information and resources on rental regulations in the City of Seattle as well as tips and best practices for successful renting. Whether you are a renter or a housing provider, there is a lot to know. Seattle requires...
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Seattle's Heating Oil Law

The City Council has passed an amendment to the heating oil tax ordinance and the new effective date will be January 1, 2023. Please be sure that you do not inadvertently pass the amount of the new tax along to your customers this year. If you have any questions about...
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Play Streets & Block Parties

To protect the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19, we closed our public-facing customer service counters on Monday, March 16, 2020. Our counters remain closed until further notice. This includes both the Street Use and the Traffic and Parking permit counters at the Seattle Municipal Tower on floors 23 and 37. We are still processing permit applications.
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Homelessness, Safety, Bridges Top Issues from Seattle Survey

Thank you for the ongoing feedback I receive from many of you about our work at City Hall and in District 4! Based on your feedback, this month’s newsletter explores several of your key priorities:. District 4: engaging in Eastlake, U District, Wallingford, and more. Homelessness: public concerns, community...
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

17th Ave NW Stormwater Improvements

Please take the survey to give us feedback on our project planning!. Building green stormwater infrastructure in Crown Hill to reduce street flooding and sewer problems. Some parts of the Crown Hill neighborhood experience street flooding or sewer backups. The 17th Ave NW Stormwater Improvements project will address an area with the most frequent flooding problems.
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Year-End Results & Happy Holidays!

As we all look forward to the new year of 2022, this December newsletter looks back at this past year of 2021. As the COVID pandemic persists, I will continue to communicate with my constituents to understand their priorities while hopefully navigating a less pisive political climate. I will continue to offer sensible solutions for progress on key challenges such as community safety, the homelessness crisis, and our aging infrastructure — while being accountable to neighborhoods with a wide range of viewpoints. Like many of my constituents, I look forward to a political reset next year when I hope the City Council collaborates effectively with our new Mayor and new City Attorney so that, together, we focus on meaningful points of unity to solve problems for Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Aurora Ave Project

The Aurora Ave Project is in its early planning phase. We will begin in summer 2022 to collect data on the current conditions and seek community input to understand the challenges that people face travelling along the corridor. This first phase of the project is a critical time to receive your input.
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Indigenous Advisory Council

In 2021, Council Bill 120188 created an Indigenous Advisory Council to advise city government on issues affecting American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian people residing in Seattle. The Indigenous Advisory Council builds and strengthens Indigenous representation and Indigenous knowledge in public policy processes by promoting and advancing priorities and solutions identified by and for Indigenous communities.
SEATTLE, WA

