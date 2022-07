The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!. Johnny Swinger goes one-on-one with Laredo Kid as IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. It doesn’t take long before Swinger distracts the referee, allowing Dice to powerslam Kid on the floor. Moments later, Kid hits the ropes but Dice trips him up from the outside. Kid begins to build momentum with a springboard dropkick, followed by a springboard crossbody to Dice on the outside. Kid locks in a Half Boston Crab but Swinger makes it to the bottom rope. Dice inadvertently hits Swinger with the fanny pack as Kid rolls him up for three!

