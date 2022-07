A new rec center might finally be coming to Redmond. A bond and levy measure are going on the ballot in November. “Like everything in Central Oregon this place has grown, I mean Redmond and the district we serve here in Redmond is near 45 if not more than 45,000 people,” said Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Board Chair, Matt Gilman. “So, this one facility that we have is not adequate for the needs of the public.”

REDMOND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO