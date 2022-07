The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of having money saved for the unexpected, with many Americans experiencing job loss and unanticipated medical expenses. And many people took this lesson to heart — Northwestern Mutual’s 2022 Planning & Progress Study found that 60% of Americans have built up their personal savings over the last two years, and 69% of those say they plan to maintain their new saving rate going forward. However, despite these good intentions, savings balances have dipped significantly over the past year.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO