After receiving a pilot production commitment in September 2021, the Justin Hartley-fronted drama The Never Game has finally been given a pilot order at CBS. According to Deadline, the pilot had been targeted for the off-season due to Hartley’s commitment to the final season of This Is Us. The project, which is based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel, was sold last fall with Michael Cooney attached as writer. However, as Deadline reported, Cooney was recently replaced by author Ben Winters, who delivered his script to CBS last week and saw the project put on a fast track for a pilot pickup.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO