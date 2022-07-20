ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting suspect in custody after search in Southeast Portland

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting suspect is in custody after he was found in a backyard in a southeast Portland neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Police said 27-year-old Benjamin Clark is charged with robbery in the second degree, attempt to elude, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle....

