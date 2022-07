CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) released its list of the NCAA's highest team grade point averages on Wednesday, with the Greyhounds topping all Division II programs with a jaw-dropping 3.945 team GPA in 2021-22. Bolstered by five WGCA All-American Scholars, UIndy was the highest of five GLVC schools included in the release. It marks the fifth straight year the Hounds have appeared among DII's top 25 since the WGCA began posting the top team GPAs among each NCAA division in 2017-18. UIndy had appeared in the overall NCAA top 25 in seven of the final 12 years prior to the decision to split up the single list into divisions.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO