Minneapolis, MN

AJ Lawson Signs Two-Way Deal With Timberwolves

RealGM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves signed AJ Lawson to a two-way contract,...

basketball.realgm.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Timberwolves Trade Sends D’Angelo Russell To Miami

Some NBA franchises just attract star players. Realistically, it’s hard to think of a bigger advantage for an organization to have than that. Unfortunately, others do not. There are a lot of factors that go into determining a team’s appeal. Market size, lifestyle, taxes, and even the weather are variables that players will consider.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Goran Dragic: Doncic, Jokic Success ‘Gets On NBA Peers Nerves’

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki paved the way for many European players currently flourishing in the NBA, including superstars like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic … and all of them will tell you that themselves. In a recent interview, newly-signed Chicago Bulls point guard Goran Dragic, who...
DALLAS, TX
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Yardbarker

West Notes: Nuggets, Jamal Murray, Mavericks, Thunder

Jamal Murray said he is excited to be preparing for the upcoming season after missing the last 18 months with a torn ACL. “It’s been a learning experience and a test of patience,” Murray told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “Everything happens for a reason. I learned a lot, and I’m excited to be back out there.”
DENVER, CO
#Hawks#The Hawks G League#Mavs
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ best move of 2022 NBA offseason

Fresh off their second-place finish in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies have a great foundation to build on heading into the 2022-23 season. But their plan during the 2022 NBA offseason was integral to keeping their core together, a core that won 56 games together. Led by MVP candidate Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have […] The post Grizzlies’ best move of 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins agree to terms with No. 8 overall pick Brooks Lee

The Twins are in agreement with first-round pick Brooks Lee, reports Ted Schwerzler of Twins Daily. The former Cal Poly star will receive a $5.675M signing bonus. Lee, 21, fell to the Twins at eighth overall on Sunday, a bit of a surprise. He placed among the draft’s top six prospects in the estimation of Baseball America, The Athletic, ESPN, FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline. All but ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel slotted Lee as the top college prospect in the class (McDaniel had him second behind Kevin Parada), with unanimous praise for his hit tool projection. Baseball America suggests the switch-hitting infielder could develop into a plus-plus hitter (a 70 grade on the 20-80 scale) at his peak. Other outlets weren’t quite so bullish, but they all project him as an above-average hitter at minimum while raving about his awareness of the strike zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

