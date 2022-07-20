ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Masks required at tonight’s Dayton City Commission meeting

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Dayton City Commission (from WHIO Photo Archive)

DAYTON — The City of Dayton announced that masks will be required at tonight’s City Commission meeting and that masks will be provided to visitors when needed, according to a media release.

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County had announced Friday that the county upgraded to a high level in its COVID-19 Community Level Framework.

The meeting will be held this evening at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers on W. Third Street on the second floor and be open to the public, the City of Dayton said. A work session is also scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Planning Resource Center.

Masks will continued to required at Commission meetings until further notice and city employees are currently required to wear protective masks in city buildings, according to the release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Melissa Bennett
2d ago

Ridiculous… another reason to shop in the suburbs. Don’t need anything Dayton has to offer. Sad though I love their restaurants…

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

