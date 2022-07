Inflation hit a new 40-year high when it pushed to 9.4% in June, squeezing family budgets up and down the country.New research from Charles Stanley suggests that people are taking steps to cut costs, with 30% cutting back on everyday perks, nearly one in three cutting luxury items and 23% reducing what they spend on holidays.But an even larger proportion do not understand what inflation is doing to them. The research found that 41% either admitted to not knowing, or gave a wrong answer when asked what impact inflation would have on their savings.One in 10 thought that inflation would...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO