Tampa, FL

High demand for Bucs vs. Seahawks game in Germany causes massive spike in prices

By Caleb Skinner
 2 days ago

Tickets for the upcoming NFL game in Munich, Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks went on sale to the general public on Tuesday. However, it seems that there are more fans trying to make it to the game than there are tickets and seats available.

Allianz Arena, which holds around 75,000 people, seems to be selling out quickly and this has caused resale prices to jump extremely high. According to Pro Football Talk, "Face value ticket prices range from around $65 to around $165, but those tickets are already sold out, and resale prices are skyrocketing. Stubhub is currently listing the cheapest ticket available at $585 and the most expensive at $33,760."

Many of this can be contributed to resellers and scalpers looking to make a quick buck off the original price of the tickets and it seems like this will remain the case up until it's time to watch the two teams face off in Germany.

This is the first-ever NFL game to be played in Germany so the price hikes could definitely be contributed to that, however, the NFL has always played games overseas in London and Mexico as well. The league will continue to play games in both those locations with three games taking place in London and another in Mexico City.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Tampa, FL
