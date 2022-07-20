Mike Evans named top-10 Wide Receiver in Madden 23

Each year the Madden video game becomes a talking point not only among fans of the NFL and the video game, but also among the players who receive their rankings. There will likely be no shortage of that once again this season as the first rankings are being released.

This season, the legendary head coach, John Madden, will be featured on the cover after the death of the video game's namesake. It should make this one of the best Madden video games to date and feature some of the best athletes the game has seen.

As rankings of players come out they actually are not set in stone. Throughout the NFL season, EA Sports has a team that works on adjusting ratings weekly to match how the player is performing throughout the season. The first ratings to drop were that of the wide receivers and tight ends. Not so surprising, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to place a player within the top-10 rankings of wide receivers in Madden 23 in longtime Bucs vet Mike Evans.

Wide receivers

1. Davante Adams, Raiders: 99

2. Cooper Kupp, Rams: 98

3. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: 97

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals: 96

5. Stefon Diggs, Bills: 95

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings: 93

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneer: 92

T-8. Terry McLaurin, Commanders: 91

T-8. Keenan Allen, Chargers: 91

10. Amari Cooper, Browns: 90

Dropped out from launch last year: Julio Jones (No. 5), Allen Robinson II (No. 10)

If there is anyone deserving of being consistently a top-10 presence on the list it is definitely Evans. Evans is the only player in NFL history to accumulate eight straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons since he entered the league in 2014 and now has a Super Bowl to add to his list after winning Super Bowl LV. With Tom Brady coming aboard the Bucs' franchise, he has only helped Evans in this run; the two have combined for a total of 27 touchdowns since Brady joined the fold.

There could be a case made that Evans deserves to be higher on the list, but with him potentially seeing a few more touches early on in the season due to the unknown on Chris Godwin's return, it would seem likely we could see Evans climb early in the season.

