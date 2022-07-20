ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers place two LBs in top-10 of Madden 23 positional rankings

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 2 days ago

Each year prior to the upcoming NFL season, EA Sports gets ready to unveil the next Madden video game. This upcoming season Madden 23 will feature the recently passed Hall of Fame coach John Madden on the cover for which the video game is named after.

Like before every release of the heralded video game, the makers drop the rankings of each position group while highlighting those players who are ranked in the top-10 of their position.

The past couple of seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been well represented. A lot of that has come since Tom Brady joined the team and helped lead the organization to a Super Bowl just two seasons ago. With Mike Evans already being listed as a top-10 wide receiver - at No. 7 - two more Buccaneers' joined him at their respective positions.

On Tuesday, both Devin White and Lavonte David were selected as top-10 rated linebackers in Madden 23.

Veteran Bucs' linebacker Lavonte David led the Bucs' duo coming in at No. 3 on the list with a 92 overall rating, while young spudding star Devin White rounded out the top 10 with a rating of 85 overall. Both linebackers are deserving of their rankings, although, one could make a case that White should be ranked higher.

Last year, Lavonte David was able to compile 97 tackles (63 solo), 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a single fumble recovery across just 12 games. On the other side, Devin White was able to amass 128 tackles (87 solo) and 3.5 sacks across 17 games. It was neither guy's best season, but the work they have shown outside of the stat book is what elevates them into the top-10 rankings for Madden 23.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

