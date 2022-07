The ghoulish but lovable Addams Family is at The Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre in Warsaw. With Wednesday Addams growing up and coming into her own, she finds a love interest that doesn’t quite meet her parents’ expectations. When the “normal” boy from Ohio and his parents are invited to dinner, Gomez and Morticia Addams are directed to act as “normal” as possible when their visitors arrive. Like any unconditionally loving family, the Addams’ promise to do their best to oblige, while, lost somewhere in Central Park, Lucas asks his parents to resist any judgments so both families can enjoy one normal night.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO