Travellers have said waits at Dover are the worst they have experienced, with one lorry driver waiting more than 15 hours amid problems with border control staffing at the port.A “critical incident” has been declared by the Kent port, with tourists urged to consider staying away.Muhammet Turker, a Turkish lorry driver, told the PA news agency he had been queuing in his HGV in Dover since 6pm on Thursday, and was still waiting to cross the Channel after 10am on Friday morning.“I’ve been in something like this before, but this is the worst,” he said.He added that this chaos was...

TRAFFIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO