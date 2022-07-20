Perryville citizens continue to push back against Stancills

PERRYVILLE — Members of the Perryville community gathered Thursday evening to provide updates on their continued fight against Stancills Inc. bid to build plants for the production of asphalt and crushing and screening near the town.

Stancills produces specialty aggregate mixes such as bio retention soil, green roof soil, and pathway mixes. The owner of Stancills, Pierce Flanigan, also owns P. Flanigan & Sons, a Baltimore-based asphalt company. The connection between the two companies has caused controversy in the Perryville community after Stancills applied for permits to build a 400-ton per hour asphalt mixing plant, a 300-ton per hour mobile crushing and screening plant and a hot oil heater on the Stancills property located at 499 Mountain Hill Road in Perryville.

Stancills dropped their pursuit of permits to build the asphalt mixing plant and the oil heater, but the company is still in the process of obtaining permits for the 300-ton per hour mobile crushing and screening plant (CSP).

The permit Stancills is requesting, through the Maryland Department of Environment, states that Stancills is applying for a “synthetic minor.” This means that Stancills accepts limits on production and operation hours set by the permit. The permit application states that the company may only run the CSP for 1,800 hours a year. In smaller numbers, that means Stancills may only operate the CSP for 34.6 hours a month which is roughly 8-9 hours a week.

“We do not want to totally stop them from making money on property they own, we just want to ensure that they do it in a manner that is safe for the environment and people who live in the neighborhoods surrounding them,” said Pamela Curry, a Perryville resident who has been helping organize meetings about the plants.

According to Curry and other attendees of Thursday’s meeting, main issues the community has concerning Stancills and its plans for the CSP is the anticipated emissions of dangerous gases and compounds, including carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen and sulfur, and most notably, crystalline silica – a dust that is notorious for causing silicosis.

On May 5, the Maryland Department of the Environment held an informational meeting regarding the matter which drew hundreds of citizens of Cecil County to the Cecil County Administration building.

According to Otis Harrison, the Operations and Production Manager for Stancills, these omissions are nothing to worry about.

“The amount that would come off of the machine is so minor, especially since we will be using water to keep the dust down,” Harrison said. “This is not a crusher you would see at Martin Marietta across the river, this is one contractors use. It is very small.”

Harrison also noted that the crusher would only run once or twice a month since it will provide enough material for the weeks to come after one session of use. When questioned about concerns with the use of water getting into the neighboring tributaries, Harrison explained that the amount of water that will be used is such a small amount that it will soak into the ground and not get in the waterways. Harrison said that the small amount of runs per month, combined with the use of water to keep the dust down, will result in the machine falling within federal limits for toxic emissions and should not have a problem obtaining permits.

But, on page 158 of the permit application, under the “Fugitive Dust Control Plan,” the CSP section specifically notes an extensive use of water to control dust. The method that is outlined for the CSP is called “Wet Suppression” which uses spray nozzles that are to be monitored daily to ensure accuracy and effectiveness. When/if a nozzle is found misaligned or not functioning correctly, it must be fixed or re-aligned in 24 hours.

The permit application notes that all unpaved roadways must be watered down as well in order to keep dust levels low – adding more water to the groundwater levels and increasing the chance for contamination into neighboring waterways. A quick look at the home page of the Stancills website will show through aerial footage that there is little to no paved roadways on the premises.

According to Alex Votaw, the attorney representing the citizens of Perryville, Stancills has an extensive record of violations and instances of acting outside of their permits resulting in disciplinary action and in one case, total destruction of a waterway the property backs up to.

“They have shown that they are not good stewards or that they care about the area,” said Votaw.

The company’s violation record extends from their first violation in 1981 when Stancills mined outside of its permitted mining zone disturbing more than 60 acres of land under a permit that restricted them to “no more than 60 acres to be disturbed at a time.” Stancills had their surface mining permit suspended in 1982 for failing to make any substantial effort to correct previous violations. The company also failed to meet minimum safety standards regarding settling pond embankments which led to the collapse of “settling pond 4” into the Principio Creek in 1989 that blocked part of the waterway.

The violations and destruction of Principio Creek are the top reasons why the citizens of Perryville do not trust Stancills with permits that allow the company to expand their means through potentially harmful operations.

“They say they will only crush one to two times a month but who is going to be there to stop them from cruising everyday? What is going to stop them?” said Curry. “It doesn’t matter if they use small amounts of water, if they go against their word and crush everyday, that water will build up and so will the dust emissions in the air.”

Curry also noted that she is uncomfortable with Stancills receiving the permit. She said that she feels the company can and will say anything to obtain the permit, but – once the company obtains the permit – there are not enough restrictions to keep the company from acting out of what they are permitted to do and revoking a permit can be difficult.

The concerned citizens hope to have the Maryland Department of Environment review all of the concerns the community is having with Stancills, and make the decision to deny the permit request. As the proposed plant site is outside of Perryville town limits, town officials have stated that they will monitor the issue but will not get involved.