ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

Perryville citizens continue to push back against Stancills

By By Matt Hubbard
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8hVm_0glpnv7900

PERRYVILLE — Members of the Perryville community gathered Thursday evening to provide updates on their continued fight against Stancills Inc. bid to build plants for the production of asphalt and crushing and screening near the town.

Stancills produces specialty aggregate mixes such as bio retention soil, green roof soil, and pathway mixes. The owner of Stancills, Pierce Flanigan, also owns P. Flanigan & Sons, a Baltimore-based asphalt company. The connection between the two companies has caused controversy in the Perryville community after Stancills applied for permits to build a 400-ton per hour asphalt mixing plant, a 300-ton per hour mobile crushing and screening plant and a hot oil heater on the Stancills property located at 499 Mountain Hill Road in Perryville.

Stancills dropped their pursuit of permits to build the asphalt mixing plant and the oil heater, but the company is still in the process of obtaining permits for the 300-ton per hour mobile crushing and screening plant (CSP).

The permit Stancills is requesting, through the Maryland Department of Environment, states that Stancills is applying for a “synthetic minor.” This means that Stancills accepts limits on production and operation hours set by the permit. The permit application states that the company may only run the CSP for 1,800 hours a year. In smaller numbers, that means Stancills may only operate the CSP for 34.6 hours a month which is roughly 8-9 hours a week.

“We do not want to totally stop them from making money on property they own, we just want to ensure that they do it in a manner that is safe for the environment and people who live in the neighborhoods surrounding them,” said Pamela Curry, a Perryville resident who has been helping organize meetings about the plants.

According to Curry and other attendees of Thursday’s meeting, main issues the community has concerning Stancills and its plans for the CSP is the anticipated emissions of dangerous gases and compounds, including carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen and sulfur, and most notably, crystalline silica – a dust that is notorious for causing silicosis.

On May 5, the Maryland Department of the Environment held an informational meeting regarding the matter which drew hundreds of citizens of Cecil County to the Cecil County Administration building.

According to Otis Harrison, the Operations and Production Manager for Stancills, these omissions are nothing to worry about.

“The amount that would come off of the machine is so minor, especially since we will be using water to keep the dust down,” Harrison said. “This is not a crusher you would see at Martin Marietta across the river, this is one contractors use. It is very small.”

Harrison also noted that the crusher would only run once or twice a month since it will provide enough material for the weeks to come after one session of use. When questioned about concerns with the use of water getting into the neighboring tributaries, Harrison explained that the amount of water that will be used is such a small amount that it will soak into the ground and not get in the waterways. Harrison said that the small amount of runs per month, combined with the use of water to keep the dust down, will result in the machine falling within federal limits for toxic emissions and should not have a problem obtaining permits.

But, on page 158 of the permit application, under the “Fugitive Dust Control Plan,” the CSP section specifically notes an extensive use of water to control dust. The method that is outlined for the CSP is called “Wet Suppression” which uses spray nozzles that are to be monitored daily to ensure accuracy and effectiveness. When/if a nozzle is found misaligned or not functioning correctly, it must be fixed or re-aligned in 24 hours.

The permit application notes that all unpaved roadways must be watered down as well in order to keep dust levels low – adding more water to the groundwater levels and increasing the chance for contamination into neighboring waterways. A quick look at the home page of the Stancills website will show through aerial footage that there is little to no paved roadways on the premises.

According to Alex Votaw, the attorney representing the citizens of Perryville, Stancills has an extensive record of violations and instances of acting outside of their permits resulting in disciplinary action and in one case, total destruction of a waterway the property backs up to.

“They have shown that they are not good stewards or that they care about the area,” said Votaw.

The company’s violation record extends from their first violation in 1981 when Stancills mined outside of its permitted mining zone disturbing more than 60 acres of land under a permit that restricted them to “no more than 60 acres to be disturbed at a time.” Stancills had their surface mining permit suspended in 1982 for failing to make any substantial effort to correct previous violations. The company also failed to meet minimum safety standards regarding settling pond embankments which led to the collapse of “settling pond 4” into the Principio Creek in 1989 that blocked part of the waterway.

The violations and destruction of Principio Creek are the top reasons why the citizens of Perryville do not trust Stancills with permits that allow the company to expand their means through potentially harmful operations.

“They say they will only crush one to two times a month but who is going to be there to stop them from cruising everyday? What is going to stop them?” said Curry. “It doesn’t matter if they use small amounts of water, if they go against their word and crush everyday, that water will build up and so will the dust emissions in the air.”

Curry also noted that she is uncomfortable with Stancills receiving the permit. She said that she feels the company can and will say anything to obtain the permit, but – once the company obtains the permit – there are not enough restrictions to keep the company from acting out of what they are permitted to do and revoking a permit can be difficult.

The concerned citizens hope to have the Maryland Department of Environment review all of the concerns the community is having with Stancills, and make the decision to deny the permit request. As the proposed plant site is outside of Perryville town limits, town officials have stated that they will monitor the issue but will not get involved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Residents of Lothian, MD filing petition urging county to re-examine special exception zoning permit issued over half a century ago

On Thursday, residents from Lothian, Maryland, filed a petition urging Anne Arundel County to re-examine a special exception zoning permit issued to Westport Reclamation, a sand and gravel reclamation site located on Sands Road in Lothian. The special exception permit was issued in 1967, has never been renewed or reviewed,...
LOTHIAN, MD
Commercial Observer

Faropoint Purchases Glen Burnie Industrial Building in $10M Deal

Faropoint has acquired a 58,883-square-foot industrial building at 6704 Curtis Court in Glen Burnie, Md., for $10 million. Colliers represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal. “The seller purchased the property in 2020, extensively renovated the property and signed a long-term lease with [national integrator] Vision Technologies,” Michael...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
proptalk.com

Anne Arundel County No Discharge Zone Takes Effect

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, is effective as of July 1.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perryville, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Business
Cecil County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Perryville, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
WMDT.com

House of Delegates District 37A unofficial results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are rolling in for the House of Delegates District 37A race. Republican Donna Bradshaw has received 1,074, while Incumbent and Democratic candidate Sheree Sample-Hughes has received 1,509 votes.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County launches e-rent pilot program for property owners, landlords

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County is launching an e-rent pilot program that allows landlords with property in the county to electronically file failure to pay rent documents in court, according to Maryland court officials.Landlords and management companies sometimes file multiple complaints at one time. Now, they will have the opportunity to file those documents through certified bulk-filing service providers, court officials said.Baltimore County is the only jurisdiction offering the e-rent pilot program to landlords, according to court officials."The use of electronic filing technology will provide a convenient system of filing for landlords and improved notifications for tenants while allowing the courts to provide more robust data reporting," said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. "This data will assist in directing resources to landlords and tenants in the jurisdictions most in need. We are confident this pilot will be a model of success for the entire state."  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore elections officials locate 12 flash drives containing votes

Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said the flash drives that were unaccounted for earlier Wednesday have been found. This comes after Jones said elections officials were looking for 12 flash drives. The drives go into scanning machines and keep a digital record of the vote. WBAL-TV 11 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Surface Water#Ground Water#Oil Heater#Stancills Inc#P Flanigan Sons#Csp
wbiw.com

Lehigh Cement Plant in Union Bridge, Maryland, Transitions to EcoCemPLC®

IRVING, TX. – Lehigh Hanson, Inc., is pleased to announce that its Lehigh Cement plant in Union Bridge, Md., will fully transition from producing ordinary portland cement to EcoCem®PLC as its primary product by no later than January 2023. The Union Bridge plant is currently the company’s largest cement plant in North America.
UNION BRIDGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Republican candidate Kelly Schulz hopes to carry on legacy of former boss, Gov. Hogan

EDGEWATER, Md. -- Well it's a bit of a proxy war, with former President Donald Trump endorsing one Republican candidate for governor, Del. Dan Cox, and Gov. Larry Hogan endorsing another, former commerce secretary Kelly Schulz.We met up with Schulz on Tuesday as she greeted voters in Glen Burnie.She served as both labor and commerce secretary under Hogan's administration and believes her experience sets her apart.Her policy proposals focus on public safety, decreasing inflation and opening more charter schools across the state."I've been able to get the job done in the past," she said. "I have a success record, whether I was in the House of Delegates, representing my district in Frederick County, or at the Department of Labor or Department of Commerce. We've been able to get good things done for hard-working Marylanders." Schulz also plans to tackle economic issues, with a main focus on the gas tax and inflation. "We're talking about lower taxes for retirees, small businesses, first-time home buyers, and make sure our economy is strong in Maryland," she said.Schulz is an opponent of abortion, but she said nothing will change with abortion rights on her watch.Cox declined multiple interview requests from WJZ.
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Storms bring another round of power outages for some in Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. -- A round of storms moving across the Baltimore area knocked out power for more than 9,300 BGE customers at one point Monday. The wind and rain pulled power lines down and left a mangled mess of trees in some locations, including a neighborhood in Timonium near the intersection of Boxmere and Wyngate roads. This same community was also affected by a string of storms that swept Baltimore County early last week. For Timonium resident Maria Goode, power was out from Tuesday to Friday of last week. After a weekend of normalcy, once again, her family is left...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
MyChesCo

75-Year-Old Sentenced to 12 Months Probation and $50,000 Fine

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Charles W. Johnston, age 75, of Fairfax County, VA, was sentenced on July 8, 2022, to 12 months probation and a $50,000 fine by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. Following a 4-day trial, Johnston was previously convicted in November 2021 of obstructing a United States Department of Labor (DOL) investigation regarding the administration of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 520 Pension Plan.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy