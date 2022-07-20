Steamers drop close contest to River Bandits

TARBORO - The Edenton Steamers fell to the Tarboro River Bandits Sunday night, 8-6, at Tarboro Municipal Stadium.

It was the first game back for Edenton following four consecutive games being canceled due to rain. This marks the Steamers’ sixth loss to the River Bandits this season, out of eight total losses.

The Steamers got on the board in the first inning. Bryce Stephens and Chase Bruno reached base to lead off the game. When they moved to second and third on a double steal, Nate Paulsen chopped an infield single to bring home the first run of the night. The Clams left runners at second and third to end the inning, but led 1-0.

Tarboro came back quickly in their half of the first inning. Hunter McClean bombed a solo home run to center field to tie the game 1-1, heading to the second inning.

The Steamers retook the lead in the third. Tanner Thach reached base with a single to lead off the inning. Jackson Hipp paid off the single with a two-run home run to put the Clams back ahead. This made it 3-1 Edenton.

The River Bandits responded again in the third with back-to-back home runs. This time, it was Chase Heath showing his power, hitting a two-run homer of his own to tie the game. It was Heath’s fourth home run in his last three games against the Steamers. Jarrett May was up next and he added on a solo home run to put the River Bandits ahead. Tarboro led 4-3 after three innings.

Tarboro kept bringing in runs in the fourth. May drew a bases loaded walk to build the lead for the River Bandits. Later in the inning, Liam Mcfadden-Ackman knocked in a run on an RBI groundout. This made it 6-3 after four innings.

The Steamers started chipping away in the sixth. Alden Cottle reached on an error to begin the inning. With two outs, Bruno launched a double into left field to bring Cottle home. This made it 6-4 Bandits.

In the sixth, Ty Barrango drew another bases loaded walk for Tarboro to extend the lead back to three. In the seventh inning, Edenton started to rally.

Case Kermode sent an RBI single into center field to score Paulsen.

Cottle followed Kermode with a single off the back of pitcher Landon Higgerson, to score Tate Abbott.

The runs made it a 7-6 ball game.

May continued to mash against the Steamers in the home half of the seventh. May crushed a single out to the left field fence to score James Moses. This made it 8-6 Tarboro heading to the eighth.

The River Bandits brought Conor Vucovich into the game to try and close out the final two innings. Vucovich allowed just one hit and struck out four to earn the save.

This loss dropped Edenton to 19-8 overall, and 15-8 in PCL play.