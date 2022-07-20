We challenge you...

One of the best decisions I’ve made recently — literarily speaking — has to be reading chapter books to my sons before bed. We always read for a while, but they (and frankly I) have been getting tired of our much-loved collection of children’s picture books.

Apparently two overflowing bookcases aren’t enough for a six-year-old and a four-year-old, but maybe that’s just because of who their mother is.

We started with “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carrol. My four-year-old was bored by it. My six-year-old was fascinated by it. And I, I am sorry to say, was merely reminded of how much I absolutely hate Lewis Carrol. (So sorry for those of you who love him, and no offence to Mr. Carrol, but- not my choice of mad tea party, apparently.)

Now we have moved on to “Thundercluck!” by Paul Tillery, a rollicking adventure about a chicken with the thunder powers of the Norse god Thor. My boys find it hysterical, and I love the way they listen with rapt attention and dissolve into laughter at my crazy voices and the poultry shenanigans.

When we finish reading for the night, they speak to me entirely in chicken clucks and bawks, forgetting that Mom can only translate what is already written on the page and does not, in fact, speak chicken.

There’s no explaining what children find funny, I’ve discovered. There is only embracing it. Maybe someday they’ll have a sense of humor, because right now it’s all humor and no sense.

These literary adventures with my boys, however, are already serving as a reminder to me to expand my own reading horizons. I’ve always believed myself to be fairly broadly read, what with my degree in English and my own natural tendencies to pick up odd books.

But this year, especially, I’ve been challenging myself. On New Year’s Eve, I decided that my goal for the year was to read thirty new books. I wouldn’t count rereads unless it has been so many years since I read it that I no longer remember anything about the story. Between work, taking care of my home, and mom life, I thought that would be far more difficult than it has turned out to be — I just finished book No. 35 a few days ago and have increased my personal challenge to fifty.

I think the big reason for my success in reading this year has been the requirement of reading new things. In addition to reading only things I haven’t already read before — I’ve done no re-reading yet! -

I’m also trying to open my mind to new genres and types of books. From psychology to psychological thriller, from science fiction classics to brand-new mysteries, I’ve been ranging all over the place with my books.

And what have I learned? Well, honestly, I’ve learned some things I love that I never thought I would, and some that I continue to dislike (sorry, Lewis Carrol).

But mostly, I’ve learned that you never know what you’re going to get when you crack the cover of a book. Sometimes it’s high literature. Sometimes it’s a giggling six-year-old making chicken noises and begging for “one more chapter, Mom, please?”

So, this week I’d like to challenge all of you to read something you normally wouldn’t consider. See where it takes you — to a new world almost unbelievable with its technology, to an in-depth examination of a topic you’ve only marginally considered, or maybe to a place far away to solve the mystery of ages.

The possibilities are endless, and as always, if you need recommendations, come see the staff at the Tyrrell County Public Library- we’re always happy to help!

Megan Crawford is Assistant Librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.