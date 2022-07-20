ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NC

Hanig wants to complete remainder of Steinburg's term

By Paul Nielsen The Daily Advance
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, said Monday that he is interested in filling the impending vacant seat in the 1st Senate District when state Sen. Bob Steinburg resigns later this month.

Steinburg, who lost his bid for re-election in May, told The Daily Advance Thursday he is stepping down at the end of July to pursue work as a lobbyist. Steinburg said he’s resigning now to comply with a state law requiring a six-month “cooling-off” period before a former legislator can become a lobbyist.

Steinburg said Friday he intends to become a lobbyist when the General Assembly convenes in January but he did not provide any other details.

The Republican executive committees in each of the 11 counties in the current 1st Senate District will now vote before the end of the month on naming Steinburg’s replacement. The recommendation will then go to state Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and then to Gov. Roy Cooper for approval.

Steinburg said he believes the committees will choose Hanig, a two-term state House member, to fill his seat. Hanig released a statement Friday expressing his interest in the appointment.

On Monday, he said he is the only candidate for the vacancy.

“There are not any other candidates to fill the spot,” he said.

If selected, Hanig would serve the remainder of Steinburg’s term that ends in December. Hanig expects the replacement process will be completed by July 31 so that someone is in the Senate seat.

“They will get a notice in the next day or two from the state GOP about the process and then that name goes forward,” Hanig said, referring to the county committees.

The current 1st Senate District Steinburg represents includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.

The new 1st Senate District, which includes Pasquotank, Perquimans, Washington, Chowan, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico and Carteret counties, will be represented by state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who defeated Steinburg in the May 17 Republican primary. Both Sanderson and Steinburg were placed in the new district as a result of legislative redistricting.

Meanwhile, Hanig continues to seek a state Senate seat in his own right, albeit in another district. He’s a candidate in the newly configured 3rd Senate District seat that includes five of 11 counties in the current 1st Senate District, including Currituck and Camden. He faces Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warren County in the November general election.

Hanig said Steinburg’s early resignation is not an effort to make him an incumbent state senator in his race against Jordan. The 3rd District leans Democratic and the Senate race is expected to be one of the most hotly contested in the state this fall.

Hanig said he was “surprised” when Steinburg told him shortly before announcing he was stepping down. He said it is “completely untrue, totally false and politics as usual” that Steinburg is resigning early to help his campaign against Jordan.

“This was a decision he put on his own,” Hanig said. “I wasn’t even aware of it until he called me. I was totally surprised when he told me.

“What Sen. Steinburg has put out is 100-percent true,” Hanig continued. “He has to have a six-month cooling-off period. It’s part of the rules, you have a six-month cooling-off period. This was 100-percent Senator Steinburg’s idea.”

