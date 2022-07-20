ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Old Testament still applies...

By Sylvia Hughes Columnis
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoKlN_0glpmA6Z00

These things happened to them as examples for us. They were written down to warn us who live at the end of the age. — 1 Corinthians 10:11

The verse above speaks about the mistakes the nation of Israel made on their journey to the Promised Land. It also tells us that the Old Testament is still important in the present day. It was written to give us counsel and warning on how to live.

While this verse talks about the hazards to avoid, there are many examples in the Old Testament that show us how we should live. We often discount the Old Testament to our harm. We forget that every person, including Jesus, who spoke of the scriptures in the New Testament were talking and preaching from the Old Testament. The New Testament was not yet written.

Jesus said, “Don’t misunderstand why I have come. I did not come to abolish the law of Moses or the writings of the prophets. No, I came to accomplish their purpose. I tell you the truth, until heaven and earth disappear, not even the smallest detail of God’s law will disappear until its purpose is achieved.”

Many say that Jesus and the New Testament replaced the Old. They don’t understand that Jesus is the Word. He was the Word in the Old Testament and He is Word in the New Testament.

John says, “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God” and “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us.”

When Jesus explained the true meaning of the law, He made it even stricter than the Old Testament.

“You have heard that our ancestors were told, ‘You must not murder. If you commit murder, you are subject to judgment.’ But I say, if you are even angry with someone, you are subject to judgment!”

“You have heard the commandment that says, ‘You must not commit adultery.’ But I say, anyone who even looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” (To read more, go to Matthew 5, 6 and 7)

While we don’t have to perform the rites and the ceremonies of the Old Testament or the dress and food laws, Jesus says the moral laws of God have never changed. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. What He expects us to do or not do is written and shown clearly, not only in the law, but through the lives of ordinary people, the kings, the prophets and the Psalmists. These are examples for us to follow or avoid.

“All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right.” — 2 Timothy 3:16.

We often see this as talking about the New Testament only, but when Paul wrote this to Timothy, there were only the Old Testament scriptures. They are what Paul is talking about.

Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.

