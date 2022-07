POCATELLO — Thursday morning marks the groundbreaking for a project that will transform a full city block in Historic Downtown Pocatello adjacent to Simplot Square into a new town square. The $1.57 million project — complete with a park, playground and performance stage — is several years in the making and was described by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad as a game changer when the City Council put its stamp of approval on the endeavor in December. ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO