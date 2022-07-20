ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldy makes most of first trip to ASG as a Cardinal

 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES -- Paul Goldschmidt got back to the All-Star Game, and he made the most of it. Goldschmidt, who was a National League All-Star in each of his last six years with the D-backs, had not made the roster in his first three seasons in St. Louis (admittedly, in one...

Giants Draft pick once outhomered Barry Bonds

For years, it was impossible for big leaguers to outslug fearsome Giants legend Barry Bonds. San Francisco's newest draftee has already accomplished that … kind of. The Giants concluded the 2022 MLB Draft by selecting Ethan Long, an infielder from Arizona State University, with the 616th overall pick in the 20th round. Long is one of seven position players that San Francisco drafted on Day 3, reversing a trend from the first two days in which pitchers dominated the club's selections.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
1 player from each team to watch before Trade Deadline

The 2022 MLB Draft is in the books, and with less than two weeks left until the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, executives around the game are shifting their focus toward figuring out what's next for their clubs. For some, the answer might seem clear. But a lot could still change...
Cubs starting Alfonso Rivas at first base on Friday

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivas will take over first base after Frank Schwindel was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Ian Happ was moved to left field, and Nelson Velazquez was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson,...
CHICAGO, IL
Reds 2022 Draft signings tracker

Below is a list of every player drafted by the Reds. Each club has until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
New No. 2 in Power Rankings heading into second half

The All-Star Game took place a week later than usual, which means that even with the slight extension of the season due to the lockout, most teams are already well past the 90-game mark. Some storylines relevant at this point come as no surprise -- the Yankees and Astros are...
MJ Melendez (restricted) behind the plate for Royals on Friday

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is batting leadoff in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Melendez will resume his normal catching role after the 23-year old spent time on the restricted list during their series in Toronto. In a matchup against right-hander Drew Rasmussen, our models project Melendez...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alek Thomas sent to Diamondbacks' bench on Friday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is not starting in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Thomas will sit on Friday night after Daulton Varsho was shifted to center field and Jake McCarthy was positioned in right. According to Baseball Savant on 169 batted balls this season, Thomas has accounted for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Top pick Owen Murphy, Braves agree to deal

ATLANTA -- Owen Murphy will soon have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright and others who have tasted success after being taken with the Braves’ first selection in the MLB Draft. The Braves took Murphy with the 20th overall selection on Sunday and...
Get ready for fascinating stretch at Fenway

This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It is hardly hyperbolic to say that the homestand the Red Sox have coming out of the All-Star break is crucial. Why...
BOSTON, MA
Boras questions Nats after they didn't charter flight for Soto to ASG

Juan Soto made baseballs fly out of Dodger Stadium on Monday. In order to get there, he had to make his own travel arrangements. Soto flew to Los Angeles on a commercial flight Sunday after the Washington Nationals didn't charter him a plane, his agent, Scott Boras, told Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. As a result, Soto arrived in L.A. very early Monday morning, hours before he competed in - and won - the Home Run Derby.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tigers skipper sets 2nd-half expectations

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The rain arrived at Progressive Field late Sunday morning and didn’t let up all day. The Tigers and Guardians didn’t wait that long, calling their series finale in Cleveland before the scheduled first pitch and hitting the road for a much-needed All-Star break.
DETROIT, MI
Ruf's first career slam gives Giants brief lead vs. LA

LOS ANGELES -- Less than a week removed from an improbable ninth-inning comeback against All-Star closer Josh Hader, the Giants appeared on the verge of opening the second half with another inspiring win against the rival Dodgers. Trailing by five early, the Giants rallied to tie the game on Darin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hottest-hitting prospects -- 1 for each team

Temperatures are soaring across the country but prospects aren’t feeling the heat. They’re bringing it. Heading into the four-day break, Minor Leaguers have kept hitting the cover off the ball. Eleven of them from the July edition of the hottest hitters are on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list: the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe (No. 8), Seattle’s Noelvi Marte (No. 19), the Mets’ Brett Baty (No. 20), Colorado’s Zac Veen (No. 22), Oakland’s Tyler Soderstrom (No. 35), Milwaukee’s Sal Frelick (No. 48), Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz (No. 49), Kansas City’s Nick Pratto (No. 69), the Dodgers’ Miguel Vargas (No. 70), Cleveland’s Brayan Rocchio (No. 85) and San Diego’s James Wood (No. 90).
'Just my job': Mookie dazzles in LA's 27th comeback win

LOS ANGELES -- First, Mookie Betts put the Dodgers ahead with his bat. Then, he sealed the win over the Giants with his glove. The National League West rivals got the second half off to a rollicking start, trading leads in an eventual 9-6 Dodgers victory. Betts’ three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth was the decisive blow, and he made a fantastic diving catch for the game’s final out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Papi will always be 'Big O' to ex-Twins mates

MINNEAPOLIS -- When David Ortiz goes into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he'll go in with the block "B" of the Boston Red Sox etched on the cap on his plaque in Cooperstown, of course. The baseball world knows him as the larger-than-life figure of "Big Papi," titan to those in New England and the Dominican Republic, hero in the vanquishing of a century-old curse.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Murphy's monstrous homer lifts A's to shutout win

OAKLAND -- The A's have awaited the return of ace starter Frankie Montas for most of July. With the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline approaching, surely many of the other 29 teams in baseball have, too. Montas made his first start since leaving his July 3 outing in Seattle with right...
OAKLAND, CA
Trades, milestones and shocks that could define 2nd half

Now that a great All-Star Game is behind us, the second half of the season has begun. With it comes several big storylines as we head toward the regular season's stretch run. As the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline nears and clubs get ready to make a postseason push, here's what to watch for:
