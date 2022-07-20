ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Buxton hits go-ahead homer in 1st ASG

MLB
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES -- After striking out in his first at-bat in the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, Byron Buxton vowed to himself to at least make contact and try for a single in his next at-bat. Buxton did more than just that, coming through with a go-ahead...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Byron Buxton is at least 1 lucky, potentially drunk fan’s All-Star Game MVP

Not only did Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton hit the game-winning home run for the American League in the MLB All-Star Game, but he helped one fan win big. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game has come and gone, as the players are leaving Los Angeles to return to their teams and prepare for their upcoming games this weekend. The American League is victorious for the ninth year in a row, as they defeated the National League, 3-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Report: Orioles agree to record deal with 1st pick Holliday

The Baltimore Orioles and first overall pick Jackson Holliday are in agreement on a record-breaking deal for a high-school player, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. Holliday will receive $8.19 million, besting Druw Jones' $8.18-million agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. The slot value...
BALTIMORE, MD
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson, Mookie Betts Clutch Hits Against Giants; Billie Elish On Dodger Stadium Dance Cam

The Los Angeles Dodgers blew a five-run lead but came back in the eighth inning to defeat the San Francisco Giants, 9-6, which extended their winning streak to five games. Mitch White retired the first eight batters faced before stranding a pair of two-outs walks in the third inning, and he didn’t allow a hit until Austin Wynns’ leadoff single in the sixth. That wound up marking the end of the night for White, who exited with a 5-0 lead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Slater out of San Francisco's Thursday lineup

San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Slater will watch from the bench after Luis Gonzalez was aligned in right field and Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to center. Per Baseball Savant on 105 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
MLB

Reds 2022 Draft signings tracker

Below is a list of every player drafted by the Reds. Each club has until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

New No. 2 in Power Rankings heading into second half

The All-Star Game took place a week later than usual, which means that even with the slight extension of the season due to the lockout, most teams are already well past the 90-game mark. Some storylines relevant at this point come as no surprise -- the Yankees and Astros are...
MLB
MLB

Get ready for fascinating stretch at Fenway

This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It is hardly hyperbolic to say that the homestand the Red Sox have coming out of the All-Star break is crucial. Why...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asg#Mlb All Star Game#The American League#Mastercard
MLB

Papi will always be 'Big O' to ex-Twins mates

MINNEAPOLIS -- When David Ortiz goes into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he'll go in with the block "B" of the Boston Red Sox etched on the cap on his plaque in Cooperstown, of course. The baseball world knows him as the larger-than-life figure of "Big Papi," titan to those in New England and the Dominican Republic, hero in the vanquishing of a century-old curse.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Tigers skipper sets 2nd-half expectations

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The rain arrived at Progressive Field late Sunday morning and didn’t let up all day. The Tigers and Guardians didn’t wait that long, calling their series finale in Cleveland before the scheduled first pitch and hitting the road for a much-needed All-Star break.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Ruf's first career slam gives Giants brief lead vs. LA

LOS ANGELES -- Less than a week removed from an improbable ninth-inning comeback against All-Star closer Josh Hader, the Giants appeared on the verge of opening the second half with another inspiring win against the rival Dodgers. Trailing by five early, the Giants rallied to tie the game on Darin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

'Just my job': Mookie dazzles in LA's 27th comeback win

LOS ANGELES -- First, Mookie Betts put the Dodgers ahead with his bat. Then, he sealed the win over the Giants with his glove. The National League West rivals got the second half off to a rollicking start, trading leads in an eventual 9-6 Dodgers victory. Betts’ three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth was the decisive blow, and he made a fantastic diving catch for the game’s final out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Trea breaks out signature slide ... on defense!

LOS ANGELES -- By now, odds are you’ve seen Trea Turner’s signature smooth slide. In one fluid motion, the All-Star shortstop hits the ground and seamlessly pops back up, all in the blink of an eye. Usually, Turner breaks out the move on the basepaths. In Thursday night's...
MLB
MLB

Yanks drop 2 in Houston: 'Tough day for us'

HOUSTON -- The Yankees left Minute Maid Park on Thursday not only disappointed after dropping both games of a doubleheader to the Astros, but feeling as if they missed a big opportunity. Following the All-Star break, a lot of eyes were on the marquee matchup between the Astros and Yankees,...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Hottest-hitting prospects -- 1 for each team

Temperatures are soaring across the country but prospects aren’t feeling the heat. They’re bringing it. Heading into the four-day break, Minor Leaguers have kept hitting the cover off the ball. Eleven of them from the July edition of the hottest hitters are on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list: the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe (No. 8), Seattle’s Noelvi Marte (No. 19), the Mets’ Brett Baty (No. 20), Colorado’s Zac Veen (No. 22), Oakland’s Tyler Soderstrom (No. 35), Milwaukee’s Sal Frelick (No. 48), Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz (No. 49), Kansas City’s Nick Pratto (No. 69), the Dodgers’ Miguel Vargas (No. 70), Cleveland’s Brayan Rocchio (No. 85) and San Diego’s James Wood (No. 90).
MLB
MLB

Astros close gap on Yanks with twin-bill sweep

HOUSTON -- The Astros jumped out to an early lead over the Yankees in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader with the help of a pair of bunt singles to start the game. They flexed a little bit more muscle in the early going to take control of Game 2. Yordan...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

We’re about to find out how good Yankees really are

We know how good the Yankees have been so far this season, at least when they’re not playing their personal Bogey Men, which means the Astros. The Yankees lost two more to the Astros at Minute Maid Park coming out of the All-Star break on Thursday, the way they lost the last two games of the 2017 American League Championship Series there and the way they lost Game 6 of the '19 ALCS.
MLB
MLB

Astros walk off in G1 with eye firmly on October

HOUSTON -- With a chance to win the season series against the Yankees, Astros manager Dusty Baker managed the first game of Thursday afternoon’s doubleheader at Minute Maid Park like it was a winner-take-all Game 7 in October. Baker, not worrying about availability of his pitchers in Game 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

deGrom 'feeling good' after 5-inning simulated game

The Mets are one step closer to getting their co-ace back. Jacob deGrom﻿, who’s been out with a stress reaction in his right scapula since Spring Training, threw 60 pitches across five innings during a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Thursday, bringing him to the brink of his 2022 debut.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy