Are we responsible sports fans?

By David Friedman Columnist
Do you try to be sociably “responsible,” and if so, how and when does it interfere with your sports fandom? Does it at all?

We live in what has often been described as a cancel culture. It’s a term that has grown to have quite the negative connotation, however I think cancel culture is often confused with consequences and repercussions, neither of which I believe to be inherently bad.

Still, in an era where our moral senses have become numbed by the sheer tonnage of corruption and disappointment exposed as a result of the technology age, how do you balance what you know versus what you should do about it?

Let me give you an example.

I heard Charles Barkley would be talking with the folks at LIV golf about a media role with their organization. I was admittedly disappointed.

I don’t play golf and I don’t watch golf, but I am a longtime fan of Chuck and even I know LIV golf seems shady. It appears like another Saudi attempt to normalize their government.

I can say things like that because I live in America and journalists here don’t walk into a U.S. Consulate to get paperwork only to be later carried out dead. With the Saudi government though, it has happened.

Not the first or last time the “royal family” running the region has allowed terrible things to happen. Now they, through LIV golf, are offering stacks of money to the athletes most decision makers in this country relate to most… golfers.

The NFL is the most popular sport in the country, but I would argue that the one percenters, the majority of the folks pulling the strings and moving their own stacks of wealth, those predominantly older caucasian men are golfing.

Now their favorite athletes are helping to normalize business relations with a government that has historically been a public relations concern for businesses here in the United States.

Charles Barkley is far from alone. Our own President was fist bumping the Saudi prince during a visit there last week. Is it Barkley’s job to care more about human rights than our President?

Is it ours and if it’s not, whose is it? I guess the alternative is to not care at all.

We could not care if men like Art Briles keep coaching kids or we can root this season for the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson. Maybe you’ve already spent the past decade plus convincing yourself that Ben Roethlisberger was twice accused of sexual assault and him settling out of court means he wasn’t guilty.

We could refuse to call the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians by their new names or maybe I should write a piece telling the NBA they should thank Donald Sterling for driving up team and league values.

I may not always know exactly where to draw the line, but I’ve learned I have to draw one. If I don’t, guilt consumes me and I can no longer enjoy what I once loved. That includes sports. I still love Chuck though!

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Carolina fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.

