MCC equine student will compete in teen championships

WILLIAMSTON - For her 10th birthday, Jasmine Street wanted one thing: horseback riding lessons.

She got those lessons, and she hasn’t stopped riding since. Now, however, she’s doing it at blinding speeds and around hairpin turns.

The now 18-year-old rising sophomore at Martin Community College and her 6-year-old horse, Rocky, conjured the sounds of summer thunder on Wednesday morning as they raced around the three barrels placed in the dirt inside MCC’s Martin Arena.

Street is training for the National Barrel Horse Association’s Youth and Teen World Championships on July 25 in Perry, Ga., where she will face some of the best young racers on the planet.

“You’re going against maybe 500 people in my division,” Street said of the upcoming event after putting Rocky through his paces, unsaddling him, dousing him in water and giving him some well-earned alfalfa to chomp.

Lending most of the credit to the horse, Street said that Rocky ran the fastest time in the NBHA’s NC-07 Region, earning $1,400 at a recent event in Williamston and further earning Street and her steed what she called an unexpected chance on a big stage.

“It was not part of my plan,” said Street, a Connecticut native and devout rider since that fateful 10th birthday who progressed through multiple disciplines and riding styles before falling in love with barrel racing. “I’ve only been doing this for about a year. I got (Rocky) two years ago (this week). He was not broken. He didn’t know anything, so I trained him on barrels, and I didn’t know what I what I was doing. I was self-taught.”

Street said she used whatever resources were available, including a lot of YouTube videos, to help get herself and Rocky to this point.

“I did it from scratch,” she said, noting that she didn’t have assistance from any coaches or trainers, just her, her horse and some long hours.

Beyond watching videos, Street leaned on her own experience with horses, which has been extensive since that first riding lesson. The passion she had the first time has not wavered.

“I took lessons, I rode, and then we moved here and I took lessons at a barn in Aurora, and I did English, so it was jumping,” said Street, who also now competes in pole bending, a timed event consisting of weaving the horse in and out of a series of poles to its end, coming back and then sprinting the length of the arena to finish. “I didn’t really like the slow pace, so I moved and got into a boarding facility and got my own horse. I jumped with him a little bit, but then I started messing with barrels. And I loved it because of how fast it went.”

Not wanting to get ahead of herself, Street said she wants to see how the world championship event goes before she starts thinking too far ahead about her career. That said, she is already well aware of the NFR — the National Finals Rodeo — which is the pinnacle of rodeo sports. Like most pro-level sports circuits, there is plenty of life-changing money to be made.

For now, she will focus on performing in her first out-of-state event. The NBHA circuit hosts year-round events across the country and they are a necessary conduit to the bigger rodeo scene.

Not surprisingly, a large number of the top barrel riders in the country come from the traditional rodeo sports hotbeds like Texas and Oklahoma. Street, whose efforts receive support from the N.C. Farm Bureau, is very mindful of that and knows the world championships will also be a reflection of that.

“Some of those people are going to be at worlds, so it’s going to be a tough competition for sure,” she said. “Those horses are bred to be very fast.”

Street, who now lives in Blount’s Creek, doesn’t seem fazed by the idea that a girl who began in Connecticut and now represents North Carolina could someday be at the NFR level, nor does she think Rocky would be fazed.

“I’ve been to two rodeos, and he loves it. He likes all the noise in the crowd,” Street said of her horse. “If there were more around here, I would definitely do them.”

So strong is the bond between Street and Rocky that she said she couldn’t imagine trying to compete with another horse, even though she does own another one, and she doubts someone else could ride the horse as well as she can.

“A horse can sense if you’re nervous or scared. A horse can feel a fly land on its back,” she said. “If you’re up there and you’re shaking, they’re going to tell you’re nervous and they’re going to act a fool.’

As a student in the equine program at MCC, Street is never far from horses or stables. Every aspect of horse care and management is taught, which for her currently includes raising four fillies bred and born at the MCC Equine Center by the students themselves.

