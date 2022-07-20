ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Whisenhunt drafted by Giants in second round

By PATRICK MASON The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Former East Carolina pitcher Carson Whisenhunt was selected in the second round of the MLB Amateur Draft late Sunday night by the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants selected the lefty with the 66th overall pick. Whisenhunt is the sixth-highest draft pick in ECU history, and is the seventh player to be drafted in the first two rounds. Whisenhunt’s slot value is $1.05 million.

Jeff Hoffman (first round, ninth overall pick in 2014), Gavin Williams (first round, 23rd overall in 2021) and Pat Watkins (first round, 32nd pick in 1993) are the program’s first-rounders.

Others selected in the second round include James Snyder (second round, 38th overall pick in 1968) and Connor Norby (second round, 41st overall pick in 2021).

Whisenhunt most recently pitched in the Cape Cod League this summer, where he made four starts and went 1-3 for the Chatham Anglers. He threw 16 innings and allowed 16 hits with 21 strikeouts and a 7.87 ERA. ECU’s projected ace in 2022 did not throw for the team this past season after being ruled ineligible by the NCAA following a failed drug test.

Whisenhunt garnered plenty of preseason hype as he landed on four preseason All-American lists, as well as the Golden Spikes Watch List. He was also selected as the American Athletic Conference pitcher of the year.

That hype stemmed from a breakout season in 2021 where he posted a 6-2 record in 13 starts during his first season as a member of the weekend rotation. In his first collegiate start, he allowed two earned runs and three hits in four innings and struck out 10 batters against Rhode Island. The Mocksville native later picked up his first collegiate win at Georgia Southern, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts. He became the first freshman pitcher since Brooks Jernigan (1998) to record double-digit strikeouts in consecutive games.

Whisenhunt, who pitched for the Collegiate National Team two summers ago, allowed 28 runs (26 earned) on 50 hits while posting a 3.77 ERA. He fanned 79 batters while walking 22 in 62 innings. Including the Georgia Southern contest, Whisenhunt also earned victories over Appalachian State, Charlotte, Illinois State, Tulane and UCF. He posted a 6-2 record over 13 starts and was named Collegiate Baseball National player of the week (Feb. 22), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) pitcher of the month (March 3) and AAC pitcher of the week (March 15).

ECU center fielder Bryson Worrell could be selected after he returned to the Pirates in 2022 for his final season of eligibility. Worrell, who turned down an undrafted free agent offer a year ago worth $20,000, is hoping to find a team this time around.

At 24 and with no collegiate eligibility remaining, Worrell lacks leverage though he is also coming off a career-best season where he hit 20 home runs, amassed 62 RBIs and batted .335. Worrell led the Pirates in runs scored (61) and hits (88) and was a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts. Worrell is listed as the 389th prospect, per prospectslive.com.

Patrick Mason can be reached via email at pmason@reflector.com.

