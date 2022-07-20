ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Pickleball offered in Williamston

By Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkyhN_0glpkrgs00

WILLIAMSTON - Pickleball is offered at the Williamston Recreation Department on Tuesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Pickleball Instructor Walt Tallman drives faithfully from Raleigh on those days to offer instruction to those who are interested.

So what is Pickleball?

“Pickleball started back in the 1960’s, 1965 in Bainbridge Island off the coast of Washington State. There were three families on the island looking for things for their children to do” began Tallman.

“The families had a badminton net in the yard and started creating this game, and the game has evolved into what it has become today” Tallman added.

Pickleball is a mixture of tennis, badminton and table tennis usually played on a badminton-size court with the net on the ground. It can also be played on tennis courts.

The equipment consists of a plastic ball that is smaller than a softball and larger than a tennis ball with holes cut in it to aid in resisting the wind.

The racket is made of wood and has a short handle. The head of the racket is larger than a table tennis racket and smaller than a tennis racket and rectangular in shape.

Pickleball has grown as a sport, and has risen to the professional level. Professional associations hold tournaments for it all around the nation.

The sport has evolved to such a level that the International Federation of Pickleball is working to have the sport adopted into the Olympics by exposing the sport to other countries and extending the continued growing popularity of the sport.

The Pickleball class is in their fourth week and will continue until Aug. 23.

