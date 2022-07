WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – There’s a battle for the Wicomico County Executive spot. As of right now, Julie Giordano is holding the lead against Republican John Psota. Currently, Psota holds the position, he took the position in September of 2020 after the passing of former Executive Bob Culver. Julie Giordano is a local resident and teacher who has been vocal about her disappointment with the current executive’s job. She currently leads by just under 8 percent and she had held that number throughout most of the night.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO