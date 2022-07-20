With Roe ruling, Thomas saving more Black lives than BLM

Some random thoughts:

Isn’t it incredible that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just saved more Black lives than Black Lives Matter ever did?

On the Roe v Wade issue, I am 100% pro-choice with four choices: abstinence, contraception, motherhood and adoption. I just can’t support the 5th, murder. One thing’s for certain: I know what side God is on and what side Satan is on. I’ll gladly stand with God.

Here’s another thing we now know for sure: Donald Trump and no Republicans were involved in the Ghislaine Maxwell/Jeffrey Epstein child trafficking ring. If they had been, the media would have reported on it by now. Fascinating that Maxwell became the first person ever to be convicted of trafficking children to nobody.

When Fidel Castro died, NPR called him a “prominent international figure.” Upon Yasser Arafat’s death, “a freedom fighter.” On Japan Prime Minister Abu’s assassination, NPR labeled him “a divisive arch-conservative and ultranationalist.” Incredible.

And liberals wonder why conservatives laugh at them.

MARK GODDARD

Currituck

Jesus invites all who love him to communion table

Recently, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received Holy Communion from Pope Francis during a Mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

However, the conservative Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone (the clergyman at Pelosi’s home church in San Francisco) said that he will refuse to allow her to receive the sacrament because of her support for abortion rights.

Quite frankly, Jesus Christ invites to the communion table everyone who loves Him and who seeks to live in peace with their fellow human beings.

Furthermore, the merciful God in Heaven knows that we Christians have not always loved Jesus with our whole hearts and we have not always loved our neighbors as we have loved ourselves.

However, in the name of Jesus Christ we are forgiven and as forgiven people we are allowed to partake of the bread and drink from the cup in remembrance of the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus our Savior.

RICHARD CARTWRIGHT

Elizabeth City