ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Petition to allow Djokovic to play U.S. Open nears 12,000 signatures

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVlkQ_0glphQA000

July 20 (Reuters) - Almost 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the country's government to allow Novak Djokovic to compete in the U.S. Open despite his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic will not be able to participate in the year's final Grand Slam due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the United States have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding flights.

The 21-times major champion won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January. read more

"There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open 2022," said the change.org petition, which was launched on June 21.

"(The) US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play ... MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA!"

The Serb, who retained his Wimbledon crown with a win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios earlier this month, in February said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The main draw at the U.S. Open begins on Aug. 29.

Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
ESPN

42-year-old Venus Williams accepts wild card to make her singles comeback at Citi Open

Former world No. 1 Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at the Citi Open, which begins next week in Washington, organizers said Thursday. The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wild card for the July 30-Aug. 7 WTA 250 event a day after announcing she will also compete at next month's WTA 1000 event in Toronto, where she will be joined by her sister Serena.
TENNIS
CNBC

Novak Djokovic's US Open hopes suffer blow after tournament vows to respect US government policy on Covid-19 vaccine

Novak Djokovic's hopes of playing in the US Open suffered another blow after the tournament said it would respect the United States government's rules on the Covid-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old – a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows – was named on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday, but that is routine, rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

ATP men's tennis tour cancels 4 China tournaments in 2022

LONDON (AP) — The ATP men's tennis tour is canceling all four of its tournaments held in China this year, citing COVID-19 restrictions. The Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships were called off by the ATP on Thursday. It is the third consecutive year that the tour scrapped its China swing, which usually runs after the U.S. Open in September and October.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Grand Slam#Usta#Serb
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Cycling-Tour stage 19 briefly interrupted by protesters

CAHORS, France, July 22 (Reuters) - The 19th stage of the Tour de France was interrupted for five minutes because of a protest on the road, organisers said on Friday. "The riders have been asked to slow down and stop because of a protest on the road. They'll resume racing with the same time gap (between the peloton and the breakaway riders): 1:20," the Tour organisers said in a statement.
CYCLING
ESPN

Australian Open 2019: Tournament schedule, news, scores and results

Dates: Jan. 14-27 Results and schedule: Daily men's and women's action. Men's and women's draws: Men | Women | Analysis: Djoker, Fed in opposite sides of draw. In a breathtakingly mistake-free performance, No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open title and a third consecutive Grand Slam title, raising his count to 15 overall.
TENNIS
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firm With 9/11 History Dumps Golfer After Move to Saudi Tour

Law firm previously represented families of 9/11 victims in Saudi lawsuit. Law firm Cozen O’Connor has ended a two-year sponsorship with professional golfer Jason Kokrak after he jumped to a breakaway circuit funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. “In light of Mr. Kokrak’s affiliation with the new...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Multiple major champ says the Ryder Cup is no longer a ‘credible event’

Although it’s been rumored for a few months, Henrik Stenson’s decision to join LIV Golf yesterday has sent shockwaves throughout the golf world. The 46-year-old has played in five Ryder Cups and was set to captain the 2023 European team at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside of Rome, Italy.
GOLF
102.5 The Bone

US Open confirms Novak Djokovic won't be able to play unless he gets vaccinated

Don't expect to see Novak Djokovic playing in the US Open next month, for reasons that should already be very clear. The tournament's organizers released a statement Wednesday confirming they will respect the U.S. government's requirement that non-citizens and non-immigrants be vaccinated to enter the country, which will include Djokovic unless he gets vaccinated in the next few weeks.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

502K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy