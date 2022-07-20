7-Eleven Sales Associate - 7-Eleven

Retail Fulfillment Associate – Pay starts at $22/hour and goes up with knowledge and skills. This is a full-time year-round position. If you have experience in a high end retail environment with shipping experience, the Retail Fulfillment Associate job is for you! Benefits: The Retail Shipping Picker & Packer is a full time, hourly, career position and is eligible for the standard Gorsuch benefits including Medical and Life Insurance, 401K, Paid Vacation, Paid Sick Leave, Voluntary Dental, Vision and Disability benefits, Ski Pass, Employee Discount program. Duties of the Retail Fulfillment Associate include: Works in the Park City retail store, receiving daily pick list and prepares merchandise for shipment Creates shipping labels through FedEx and UPS The Retail Fulfillment Associate unpacks incoming shipments, inspects incoming shipments, rejects damaged items, records shortages, and corresponds with shipper to rectify damages and shortages Restocks merchandise A qualified candidate for the Retail Fulfillment Associate include: • Minimum of a high school education or G.E.D and one year of retail warehouse related experience in shipping and receiving • Required to read and write English, follow verbal instructions and use simple math About Us: Every year for more than 56 years, Gorsuch builds on its reputation for offering exceptional merchandise and unsurpassed services. Our goal, always, is to be the best we can be, and to make our best even better. That means staffing our organization with outstanding people who are inspired by the pursuit of excellence. Our Stores are one of the keys to our success. As a Retail Fulfillment Associate, you will play a key role in ensuring we achieve that excellence. We are seeking a Retail Fulfillment Associate to join our Gorsuch family of retail professionals. This is an ideal opportunity for an enthusiastic individual with an interest in style, quality, and a passion for fashion and the mountain lifestyle to be part of our team. Gorsuch.com/Careers Hr@gorsuch.com.
Submit resume to cconner@rcmclinic.com or fax to 435-655-2388 – Attn: Cameron. $17-20 per hour. One full time (benefit eligible) and one part time positionworking at The Orthopedic Partners clinic in Park City. Must have excellent patient relation skills in person and o... Show more »
FARMINGTON — Jiffy Lube's management company has been ordered to pay over $6 million in damages for its role in a vehicle crash involving a company employee that left a Utah man with permanent injuries. Judge Michael D. DiReda awarded the plaintiffs, a husband and wife, $2.5 million in...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you seen this truck?. Officials with Sunpro, a local lumber and building supply company, say a fully-loaded 10-wheeler lumber truck worth $200,000 was stolen in Salt Lake City on July 18. The grand theft auto happened around 1:30 a.m. at a lumber yard...
Come Live in Beautiful South Weber. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1838 sq ft, fenced back yard and 2 car unattached garage. This home is beautiful and just updated with new paint and flooring. Great freeway access Rent $2200/Deposit $2200 Pets negotiable with a non refunable deposit. No smoking. Renters responsible for all utilities except secondary water. Background and credit check required. Text Only Please.
The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter and Park City Brewing invite community members to grab a team of friends, kick back with some pub food and drinks and enjoy a friendly trivia competition about Mother Nature. The first-ever Swaner Nature Trivia at Park City Brewing is scheduled to run from 6-8:30...
While summer in Utah is generally a wonderful time of sunshine, mountain air and endless trails, the dog days can tend to get relentlessly hot, dry and dusty. In addition to creating volatile wildfire conditions, the weather can leave your whole body feeling a bit parched and in need of a respite. Fortunately, the Beehive state is full of literal and figurative oases in the desert, with a host of alpine lakes, mountain reservoirs and waterfall-fed swimming holes. Here’s our list of the best swimming spots in Utah. Some of these require a decent hike to get to, while others are just feet from the car, but they’re all perfect for staying cool on a summer day.
Utah has now seen one of the biggest housing price cuts in the nation. Salt Lake City has taken the third highest ranking in price cuts according to data from Redfin, which saw more than half of homes on the market with lowered housing prices. Boise, Idaho and Denver, Colorado took the number one and two spots.
This month, a popular local bakery is set to open its second location in Utah. https://www.abc4.com/news/banbury-cross-donuts-expands-to-davis-county-centerville/. It's always exciting when a new bakery opens in the city. Whether it's a tiny shop specializing in cupcakes or a large, full-service bakery, there's nothing like the smell of fresh-baked bread or cookies to get your mouth watering.
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden residents in one neighborhood are working to stop speeding and street racing in front of their homes. “(It’s) very dangerous,” said Layne Beddes, who lives along Monroe street. “The noise, the mufflers on those cars, there’s the screeching tires. It’s only a matter of time before somebody gets hit and killed.”
In ‘I really didn’t see that coming news’ this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company’s website updated with a mysterious “Tasty things coming soon…” message, an email signup form, and little more.
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking at the national map of where in the U.S. homes are being built the fastest, almost the entire state of Utah sticks out as a glaring hot spot. Using Census Bureau data, Axios recently compiled a county-by-county national map of where housing units are growing the fastest across the U.S. While some geographically smaller counties in Texas boast some of the highest percentages, Utah is high on the national list, too — but with a high concentration of rapidly growing counties statewide.
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — As animals look for supplies in the midst of the drought, Utah wildlife interaction numbers are rising. Utah wildlife officials are looking for a mountain lion that attacked a dog in the backyard of a Cedar Hills family home. The attack happened Tuesday night...
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in five years U.S. animal shelters are seeing a decline in the number of animals saved, said the Best Friends Animal Society website. And that’s one of the reasons that the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House is waiving adoption fees on all pets during National Adoption Weekend July 22-24, 2022.
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a man from Grantsville who was missing for nearly a week was recovered in Wasatch County, officials report. Brian Hayes, 45, is a father of five and a new grandfather who disappeared the morning of July 15. Authorities believed Hayes had traveled...
-- Jacob A. Howlett, 20, of Orem, Utah was arrested July 16, 2022, at West Wendover Boulevard and Frontage Road 459 for attempted possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000. -- Maceo M. Johnston, 24, of Elko was arrested July 17, 2022, at 546 12th St. on a felony warrant...
Tanner Rahlf and Dennis High join us today to talk comedy. High, Vice President of Happy Valley Comedy, and Rahlf, headliner comedian, talked about the fun you can have when introducing more laughs into your life. They talk about the versatility HVC has to be hired for personal events or even try out comedy for your self at their open mic nights every Monday at 7:30 pm.
