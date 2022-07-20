7-Eleven Sales Associate - 7-Eleven

Retail Fulfillment Associate – Pay starts at $22/hour and goes up with knowledge and skills. This is a full-time year-round position. If you have experience in a high end retail environment with shipping experience, the Retail Fulfillment Associate job is for you! Benefits: The Retail Shipping Picker & Packer is a full time, hourly, career position and is eligible for the standard Gorsuch benefits including Medical and Life Insurance, 401K, Paid Vacation, Paid Sick Leave, Voluntary Dental, Vision and Disability benefits, Ski Pass, Employee Discount program. Duties of the Retail Fulfillment Associate include: Works in the Park City retail store, receiving daily pick list and prepares merchandise for shipment Creates shipping labels through FedEx and UPS The Retail Fulfillment Associate unpacks incoming shipments, inspects incoming shipments, rejects damaged items, records shortages, and corresponds with shipper to rectify damages and shortages Restocks merchandise A qualified candidate for the Retail Fulfillment Associate include: • Minimum of a high school education or G.E.D and one year of retail warehouse related experience in shipping and receiving • Required to read and write English, follow verbal instructions and use simple math About Us: Every year for more than 56 years, Gorsuch builds on its reputation for offering exceptional merchandise and unsurpassed services. Our goal, always, is to be the best we can be, and to make our best even better. That means staffing our organization with outstanding people who are inspired by the pursuit of excellence. Our Stores are one of the keys to our success. As a Retail Fulfillment Associate, you will play a key role in ensuring we achieve that excellence. We are seeking a Retail Fulfillment Associate to join our Gorsuch family of retail professionals. This is an ideal opportunity for an enthusiastic individual with an interest in style, quality, and a passion for fashion and the mountain lifestyle to be part of our team. Gorsuch.com/Careers Hr@gorsuch.com.

