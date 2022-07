Joet Gonzalez’s goal Saturday night is to earn a rematch with Emanuel Navarrete. To secure what would be his third shot at the WBO featherweight title in as many years, Gonzalez must overcome an opponent Navarrete has already beaten twice in a 12-round main event ESPN+ will stream from Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota. The winner of the WBO 126-pound elimination match between Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) and Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) will become the mandatory challenger for Navarrete’s title, yet neither Gonzalez nor Dogboe is convinced that Navarrete will remain in the 126-pound division long enough to fight Gonzalez a second time or Dogboe on a third occasion.

HINCKLEY, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO