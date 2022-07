As Dave Chappelle continues to tour and release comedy specials that entertain his millions of fans, the comedian is still dealing with the fallout from his LGBTQIA+ controversy. Chappelle was on the receiving end of backlash and protests over his jokes about trans people, but he has stood unapologetic about his remarks. It was believed that this was all behind him, at least for the time being, but First Avenue in Minneapolis announced today (July 20) that they have canceled his comedy appearance after receiving a wave of disgruntled messages online.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO