Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing will be featured in the American Dairy Association North East’s newest episode of “The American Dairy Farmer.”. This is a digital series which highlights family, tradition and sustainable food production on local dairy farms. The show features Jake Palladino from Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing, New York. He is a Cornell University graduate and works to provide the best care to his cows and the people he manages daily.

LANSING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO