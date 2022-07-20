ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, NY

Benn Conger Inn renovated, reopened

By Linda Competillo
 2 days ago

It was just one year ago this month that Christine (Clare) Brennan and her husband, Edward, who live in the historic Rokeby Farm home in Virginia, began to discuss purchasing the historic Benn Conger Inn in Groton. Christine spent the first 17 years of her life living at 206...

cnycentral.com

Your Town Seneca Falls: Canal Side Experiences

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — It's easy to go to a museum and learn about history, but with Canal Side Experiences they bring you right to the past. Canal Side experiences floating cottages, a yurt, and an RV site where visitors can stay and enjoy the peace and quiet on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
SENECA FALLS, NY
ithaca.com

Weekend Planner 7/20 - 7/27

Beginning July 20th and running through July 31st. All shows at 6:00pm. Robert H. Treman State Park, Ithaca | ISC continues its 20th anniversary season with The Two Gentlemen of Verona opening on Wednesday, 7/20 and Antony and Cleopatra opening on Thursday 7/21. The shows run on alternate evenings through this weekend and next. (Photo: Facebook)
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Local Farmer to be Featured on Show “This American Dairy Farmer”

Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing will be featured in the American Dairy Association North East’s newest episode of “The American Dairy Farmer.”. This is a digital series which highlights family, tradition and sustainable food production on local dairy farms. The show features Jake Palladino from Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing, New York. He is a Cornell University graduate and works to provide the best care to his cows and the people he manages daily.
LANSING, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New owner, new look at Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County

There’s no better time to hit the links in Wayne County, especially when a long-time course there undergoes a major facelift. Golfers have been teeing up at the 170-acre Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County since 1928. The tradition of the links continues with a new owner who is investing a lot of time and money to make it one of the best courses around.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Angelhearts Diner serves vegan-friendly comfort food

Summer is the time for vacations. Lots of families hit the road, traveling to a lakeside campground, a condo at the beach or maybe just a visit to Grandma’s house. Savvy travelers pack snacks for the car ride, but inevitably, there comes a time (usually when everyone is cranky and tired and nowhere near the final destination) when trail mix isn’t going to cut it. No problem! Just pull into your nearest fast food joint for a quick burger, right? Maybe, and maybe not. What if your family is vegan?
ITHACA, NY
RANKED: The 10 Busiest Airports in Upstate New York

When we think of "Upstate New York " airports, many of us remember the small rural airports around the towns and villages where we grew up. In the sparsely populated areas of Central New York and the Catskills, for example. As for this writer, my hometown of Sidney, N.Y. (Delaware...
SIDNEY, NY
Syracuse.com

Armory Square headed for a resurgence? Plus, NYC residents pour into CNY (Good Morning CNY for July 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 95; Low: 75. Heat alerts issued for Upstate NY. See 5-day forecast. UPSTATE NEW YORK’S OWN NINJA: Upstate New York fans of the popular television series “American Ninja Warrior” will have a hometown competitor to root for this season. Anthony Eardley, 31, an underwater welder from Oneonta, advanced to the finals thanks to his performance in the semifinal round, which aired on Monday. Meanwhile, another contestant completed the course, then announced that he’s be attending Syracuse University. (Courtesy Elizabeth Morris | NBC)
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

200,000 lb. Nuclear Submarine Condenser Makes Its Way Through the Finger Lakes

You may have noticed a rather large object traveling along the roadways of the Finger Lakes the last few days. A flatbed truck has been hauling a 200,000-pound condenser for a nuclear submarine from Batavia, where it was manufactured by Graham Corporation, to Albany. The condenser made its slow journey through the town of Phelps Thursday afternoon. After it reaches Albany, the condenser will travel the Hudson River down to New York Harbor, where it will be placed on a barge and transported to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.
PHELPS, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New full-service restaurant coming to Fulton

FULTON — A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2023, will...
FULTON, NY
ithaca.com

It Was Love At First Sight For GreenStar’s New GM

Although Jeff Bessmer has been working on the West Coast prior to taking the helm at GreenStar, he’s not a stranger to the Ithaca institution. In fact, it was love at first sight. “I visited GreenStar for the first time eight or ten years ago. I had a good friend from college who lives here. I went out and visited him and went to his wedding, and that’s the first time I shopped at GreenStar. I was blown away at how beautiful it is, and all the fresh and amazing food, and then also, especially since I’ve moved here, at how much the Ithaca community loves GreenStar and cares about it and its values. It really impresses me. And fresh and delicious food is fun. I really believe we’re in the golden age of food,” Bessmer said.
ITHACA, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

William Chris Wine Company Announces Brand Expansion Project for Lost Draw Cellars in Johnson City

HYE, TEXAS (July 19, 2022) – William Chris Wine Company (WCWC) announced plans this week to expand one of the portfolio’s flagship brands, Lost Draw Cellars, by way of a new, ground-up, 9,260 square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City. The new winery has already had its groundbreaking with construction expected to begin this fall, and an expected completion and opening date tentatively set for September 2023.

