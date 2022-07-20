Benn Conger Inn renovated, reopened

Although Jeff Bessmer has been working on the West Coast prior to taking the helm at GreenStar, he’s not a stranger to the Ithaca institution. In fact, it was love at first sight. “I visited GreenStar for the first time eight or ten years ago. I had a good friend from college who lives here. I went out and visited him and went to his wedding, and that’s the first time I shopped at GreenStar. I was blown away at how beautiful it is, and all the fresh and amazing food, and then also, especially since I’ve moved here, at how much the Ithaca community loves GreenStar and cares about it and its values. It really impresses me. And fresh and delicious food is fun. I really believe we’re in the golden age of food,” Bessmer said.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO