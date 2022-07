——- The Tompkins County Health Department has announced the first case of monkeypox discovered in the county. According to the Ithaca Voice, the Health Department concluded after an investigation that there were no close contacts with the infected person. Symptoms of monkeypox include rashes, bumps, or blisters which are not immediately clear to be from another known cause; swollen lymph glands; and flu-like symptoms. So far, there have been no Monkeypox-related deaths reported in New York State.

