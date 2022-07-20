The UK’s 10 biggest lottery winners

Colin and Chris Weir after their £161 million win in 2011 (left), and Joe and Jess Thwaite after their £184 million win in 2022 (right) (PA)

A UK ticket holder has won the biggest National Lottery pot of all time and will take home the record £195m EuroMillionsjackpot.

Lottery operator Camelot has advised people to check in case they have won, as the buyer of the winning ticket has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

The total £195,707,000 total has rolled over since 17 June, and will make the winner richer than Adele, who is worth £150m.

Until the winner of the biggest EuroMillions jackpot claims their prize, here are the 10 biggest UK lottery prizes and what the winners chose to do with their fortunes.

1. £184 million, 2022

Joe and Jess Thwaite celebrate their record-breaking EuroMillions win (PA)

Joe and Jess Thwaite have been named as the winners of the £184,262,899.1 lottery draw which was won on Tuesday 10 May.

During a press conference where they revealed their identities, Mr Thwaite said he found out about his win through the National Lottery app.

Before telling his wife of the win, as the pair were still in bed, he went on Rightmove and turned off the pricing filter when looking for a home.

During the press conference he added that they have been looking to move home for a while, and that coming forward means that they can take their friends and family on holiday without having to explain where the money came from.

2. £170 million, 2019

The second biggest winner of the National Lottery scooped £170,221,000 in October 2019. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

3. £161 million, 2011

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in Ayrshire, won £161 million in 2011 (PA)

This £161,653,000 million jackpot was won by Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire.

They used £2.5 million of their large fortune to invest in Colin’s favourite football club, Partick Thistle, which led to one of the stands at the stadium being named after him.

He also acquired a 55 per cent shareholding in the club. This was passed into the hands of the local community following his death in December 2019, aged 71.

Prior to Colin’s death, the pair also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1 million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

The couple divorced in September 2019, months before Colin’s death.

4. £148 million, 2012

Adrian and Gillian Bayford won £148 million in 2012 (PA)

Adrian and Gillian Bayford won €190 million in a EuroMillions draw in August 2012, which came to just over £148 million.

They announced their separation in 2013 and have reportedly split their fortune evenly.

5. £123 million, 2019

Another anonymous winner scooped up a prize of £123,458,008 in the June Superdraw rollover.

6. £122 million, 2021

Following nine rollovers, one ticketholder bagged the £122,550,350 jackpot last April. The successful participant chose to remain anonymous.

7. £121 million, 2018

Another anonymous winner found their fortune during the Superdraw jackpot rollover in April 2018, securing £121,328,187.

8. £114 million, 2019

Frances and Patrick Connolly from Moira in Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot in 2019 (PA)

Frances Connolly and her husband Patrick won £114,969,775 in the EuroMillions.

Frances recently disclosed that she has already given £60 million of her fortune to charitable causes.

She also revealed the first thing she and Patrick did upon learning the good news. “We stared at each other for about five minutes, stood up, gave each other a hug and I said I’ll go and put the kettle on, shall I?” she told Sky News.

9. £113 million, 2010

This ticketholder chose to remain anonymous after winning £113,019,926 in the National Lottery in October 2010.

10. £111 million 2021

The 10th biggest lottery draw took place in June 2021. The £111,540,000 prize was won by one person, who chose to remain anonymous.