Floyd Mayweather took to reminiscing a bit during an interview with FightHype that was posted on Wednesday. “Oscar De La Hoya,” the former pound for pound great said, referring back to the leadup of his 2007 superbout with the “GoldenBoy” himself, “chose the gloves, chose the judges, he chose everything, the weight class, he chose everything. I knew I was the better fighter. I felt I was the better fighter, and I showed y’all I was the better fighter. So guess what I did?” he continued, “I made sacrifices.” Mayweather made it clear in the interview that he now expects Ryan Garcia to make similar sacrifices if he’s to meet Mayweather’s protégé, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, in the ring.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO