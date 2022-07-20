ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Applications now open for next WA Data Bootcamp

The NW Innovation Resource Center (NWIRC) is presenting the WA Data Bootcamp, designed for individuals in a career pivot or businesses that want to empower their current workforce. The bootcamp teaches the elements needed to become adept at understanding the power of data and how to turn...

Help wanted: Restaurant writer for Southwest Snohomish County

Do you have a passion for — and knowledge of — food and restaurants? Do you want to cover the growing restaurant scene in Southwest Snohomish County? We are seeking a restaurant writer for My Neighborhood News Network of websites — My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
ADA playground and trail construction begins at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

A new playground and trail are coming to Ballinger Park, resulting in a partial closure that will start soon and last potentially into fall. In the days ahead, residents can expect to see construction begin on the long-awaited universally accessible playground, as well as the new accessible trail that will link the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse, the new playground and the boat launch area.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Rose Cantwell: Longtime Edmonds Senior Center advocate, she championed construction of new waterfront center

Rose Marie Cantwell, a longtime advocate for the Edmonds Senior Center and new Waterfront Center, passed away July 11 at age 90. According to her obituary in The Seattle Times, Cantwell was born Jan. 21, 1932 in Terra Haute Indiana to John L Easton and Minta Maurer Easton. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis and later married Paul F. Cantwell. They had five children, including now U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, an Edmonds resident.
EDMONDS, WA
Scene in Edmonds: Bus stop snack

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds Floretum Garden Club wins National Garden Clubs award

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has been named the overall winner for civic beautification at the state, regional national levels by the National Garden Clubs, Inc. The club’s nomination form notes that Floretum has been instrumental in helping to beautify Edmonds since 1922. The club partners with the City of Edmonds Parks Department to assist with the city’s beautification program, which landscapes and maintains 26 city parks, 160 flower beds, 150 hanging baskets, 47 planting containers and multiple open spaces. Floretum volunteers assist by planting the hanging baskets and many of the corner beds and weeding several of the spaces as needed. Floretum also has floral float in the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade, in December makes wreaths and swags to sell locally and in May sponsors a popular plant sale.
EDMONDS, WA
Three major closures on I-5 in Seattle beginning Friday, July 22

It’s going to be a busy weekend of work on Interstate 5 in Seattle, which means people who rely on the region’s busiest freeway will need to plan ahead, particularly at night. The Washington State Department of Transportation plans three separate closures for construction and maintenance beginning Friday...
SEATTLE, WA
Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 induction class

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Committee on Wednesday announced its 2022 Induction Class, which includes four athletes, two coaches, two sports contributors, and one team. The four athletes being inducted are:. Bianca Rowland, Volleyball. Rowland, of Lynnwood, attended King’s High School, where she was a three-time letter winner...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Edmonds motorcyclist injured after being struck on I-405 Tuesday

A 23-year-old Edmonds man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle changing lanes on Interstate 405 near Bothell Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said. The motorcycle was southbound on Interstate 405 around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle, a...
EDMONDS, WA
Under the weather: Seasonal temperatures expected this weekend before possible heat wave next week

At this point in the summer, we’ve had a grand total of three days that hit a high temperature of 80 degrees or higher (according to data at Paine Field). All three of those days occurred almost a month ago with the heat wave that happened at the end of June. Since then, there have been two days just shy of hitting that threshold at the airport.
LYNNWOOD, WA

