Serie A Partners With German Media Platform OneFootball on NFTs

By Asli Pelit
 2 days ago
The NFT market recorded its worst performance of the year in June. Still, despite these losses, OneFootball , the Germany-based football media platform, has announced a global partnership with the Italian top-flight soccer league Serie A to bring licensed digital collectibles to fans around the globe. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

“We’re creating an accessible experience for fans of Serie A,” Lucas von Cranach, OneFootball’s CEO and founder, said in a Zoom interview. “Our core business is Web2. We, as OneFootball, focus on centralized experiences. But I’m a true believer in Web3, because it opens up possibilities to decentralize these experiences and to be in the position to own content.”

The agreement—which begins in August, in tandem with the start of the upcoming Serie A season—includes the commercialization of NFTs from the games played in the Coppa Italia (the Italy Cup) and the Supercoppa Italiana (the Italian Supercup, featuring the previous winners of the Coppa Italia and Serie A). OneFootball has also acquired the rights to create NFTs out of iconic historical moments from Serie A’s archive.

With over 530 million fans globally, Serie A is among the top five soccer leagues in the world. Currently, eight out of 20 Serie A clubs are owned by Americans: Atalanta B.C. (55% Bain Capital), ACF Fiorentina (Rocco Commisso), Genoa CFC (777 Partners), AC Milan (RedBird Capital), Parma Calcio 1913 (Krause Group), A.S. Roma (Dan Friedkin), Spezia Calcio (Robert Platek) and Venezia F.C. (Duncan Niederauer). Another Serie A club, Bologna F.C., is owned by Canadian investor Joey Saputo, who also owns F.C. Montreal.

Founded in 2008, OneFootball has over 100 million monthly active users worldwide. Members can watch matches of more than 150 clubs globally on a pay-per-view basis, and the platform also offers breaking news, highlight clips, live streaming of match statistics and live scores of hundreds of leagues and competitions worldwide.

The digital video moments are built on Flow blockchain that uses Dapper Lab’s secure wallet, and will launch on OneFootball’s marketplace Aera. “But I want to emphasize also that we, as OneFootball, want … to be wallet agnostic, metaverse agnostic so that we provide the football fan with the best product,” von Cranach said.

OneFootball’s shareholders include top-tier soccer clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Olympique de Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, and the German Football Association.

OneFootball’s biggest competitor in the space is Sorare , one of the largest NFT platforms for soccer. It has exclusive deals with France’s Ligue 1, LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS and Dutch Eredivisie, and with over 150 teams around the world. The French company is able to report that it has done more trading volume in H1 2022 than the whole trading volume of 2021 ($325M), growing trading volume in H1 2022 by more than 274% compared to H1 2021.

According to Deloitte , Global NFTs for sports media will generate more than $2 billion in transactions in 2022, about double the figure for 2021. The forecast is that NFT sports collectibles will reach $92 billion by 2032.

This story has been updated to include additional information on Sorare’s sales volume.

Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for July 22

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. The Wasserman agency has acquired Jet Sports Management and hired Jet Sports founder B.B. Abbott as executive vice president and managing executive, baseball. Abbott, as well as baseball agents Andrew Lowenthal, Al Goetz, Hank Sargent, Alex Ott, Tyler Pastornicky and Blaise Salter, and staff members Stephanie Khoury and Ashley Foss, will join Wasserman’s baseball division effective immediately. All of Jet Sports’ clients will join Wasserman’s roster of athletes. The acquisition continues Wasserman’s efforts to expand its sport and service offerings in 2022, following the acquisition of Esportif and launch of Wasserman Rugby in June, as well as the acquisition of Mullhaupt Management.
ECONOMY
Sportico

MLB Antitrust Scrutiny Heats Up as Teams Cap Draftees’ Cash

Click here to read the full article. As MLB teams negotiate with newly drafted players, they’re restrained by MLB’s bonus pool system. The 30 clubs have agreed to cap how much each can spend on new labor. If that sounds potentially illegal, it is, except for MLB’s antitrust exemption—the same exemption that’s the focus of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee investigation and an issue in a federal lawsuit in New York.   Signing bonuses for players selected in rounds 1 to 10 are slotted. The first overall pick, high school outfielder Jackson Holliday, is assigned $8,842,200, while the final pick in the...
NFL
Sportico

Yankees Award Jersey Patch Sponsor Search to Legends

Click here to read the full article. The New York Yankees are starting their search for a corporate sponsor patch to add to the iconic pinstripes. The team has selected Legends, the data and experiences business it co-founded, to manage the search. “This opportunity is historic, and we are proud that the Yankees have entrusted us to lead this search,” Chris Hibbs, Legends president of global partnerships, said in a press release announcing the deal this morning. “On top of the incredible media value and reach, being the preeminent partner of one of the most recognized brands in the world is...
MLB
Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici holds talks with AC Milan over defender Japhet Tanganga's loan move, with the Italian giants enquiring over Spurs duo Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks with AC Milan on Thursday regarding defender Japhet Tanganga's loan move. Milan have also asked about prospective deals for Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon, who are also surplus to requirements at Spurs. Paratici and Milan also discussed the possibility of Tottenham midfielder Pape...
Sportico

Vince McMahon Announces Retirement From WWE

Vince McMahon announced that he is retiring from WWE amid the ongoing misconduct investigation being undertaken by the company’s board of directors, according to Variety. “As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said in a statement released by the sports entertainment company. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.”
