ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Old cars forced off road as Europe’s clean air zones nearly double

By Arthur Neslen
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRPM8_0glpaGG500
Dirty air is the greatest environmental threat to human health, cutting life expectancy by almost two years.

The number of clean air zones across Europe has risen 40% since 2019, forcing older and more polluting vehicles off the road, according to new research based on EU data.

Low-emission zones (LEZs) have now been introduced in 320 European city regions, and that figure is expected to rise by more than half again, to 507, by 2025.

All of Europe’s top 10 most popular tourist cities now restrict petrol and diesel clunkers, with stricter rules expected in existing LEZs including London, Paris, Brussels and Berlin within three years.

Oliver Lord, the UK head of the Clean Cities Campaign, which carried out the research, said the new analysis showed that cities embracing LEZs such as Bristol, Birmingham and London were on the right side of history.

“Clean air zones are one of the most effective ways to tackle toxic air in our cities,” he said. “We should applaud city leaders who are taking tough decisions to deliver clean air zones so that we can transform the air we breathe and phase out polluting cars.”

Air pollution is a “public health emergency” responsible for more than 300,000 premature deaths a year in the EU, according to the World Health Organization.

Dirty air is thought to cut global life expectancy by an average of almost two years, making it the single greatest environmental threat to human health.

But clean air zones have proved to be an effective countermeasure. In Madrid, a 32% fall in NO2 concentrations was observed after an LEZ was introduced in 2018.

In the UK, a public consultation launched by the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, on expanding the city’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) to cover the entire capital next year is due to conclude at the end of July.

Jemima Hartshorn, the founder of Mums for Lungs, told the Guardian: “We’ve just seen how effective the London Ulez has been at reducing air pollution. There has been a 20% drop in NO2 since the zone was expanded. It’s great to hear a growing number of other European cities are also taking air quality seriously.”

Italy tops Europe’s clean air table, with 172 declared clean air zones, compared with 78 in Germany, 17 in the UK, 14 in the Netherlands and 8 in France.

Few LEZs have been set up in central and eastern Europe, but Poland and Bulgaria are expected to unveil new zones in the months ahead.

The new study argues that now is the time to step up the action, by moving to zero-emission zones (ZEZs) ahead of a planned phase-out of new fossil fuel vehicles in the EU by 2035 and the UK by 2030.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Up to 35 ZEZ’s are planned in Europe by 2030, with 26 solely addressing delivery vehicles in the Netherlands. Smaller pollution-free zones are planned for the same year in parts of Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Heidelberg, Milan, Oslo, Rome, Rotterdam, Warsaw, Birmingham, Liverpool and Greater Manchester.

Two small-scale schemes are already up and running in Oxford and parts of central London.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air#Vehicles#Copenhagen#Eu#European#The Clean Cities Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
Place
Rome, IT
The Guardian

LQ Jones obituary

One of the most in-demand character actors of his generation, LQ Jones, who has died aged 94, was often cast in westerns and war movies, in which his easy-going Texas drawl often concealed a streak of violence. This brought him into the director Sam Peckinpah’s stock company, and he played in five Peckinpah movies, most notably as TC, one of a posse of bounty hunters chasing after the Wild Bunch in the eponymous 1969 classic.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world

I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

367K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy