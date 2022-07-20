ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Ida Marie Crider Luse, age 89

greatbendpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIda Marie Crider Luse, 89, passed away July 17, 2022, at the University Of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus. She was born on June 30, 1933, in Phillipsburg, to Raymond & Gladys (Runion) Crider. She married Bert A. Luse, Jr. on January 13,...

greatbendpost.com

